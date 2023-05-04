scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 becomes the most watched ICC women's event till date

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) said the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, which was held in South Africa, has become the most watched women’s event to date. It added that the global viewing hours for the event reached 192 million, recording a 44% increase from the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

In the final of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup, Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs at Cape Town, with Beth Mooney hitting a match-winning 74 and propelling the Meg Lanning-led side to complete a three-peat of titles for the second time in their history of participating in the competition.

“The event has created a long-term legacy for women’s cricket in South Africa, inspiring a new generation of girls and boys to pick up a bat and ball. The overall viewership figures for the event shattered past records with an increase of 790% of fans tuning in to enjoy the World Cup compared to the previous edition in 2020.”

“This was highlighted by the broadcast figures in the host nation, which saw a 130% increase in live coverage, including the final – involving South Africa for the first time in an ICC event, men’s or women’s, which was available on free-to-air television,” said the ICC in an official release.

The ICC also said there have been impressive numbers from India in terms of 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup viewership.

“Total live viewing hours across linear TV and digital platforms up by 57% from 2020 despite India not reaching the final, showcasing fans’ demand for women’s cricket in the country.”

“Overall, the most-watched game in India was the Women in Blue’s group stage fixture against Pakistan, which received a combined 32.8 million live viewing hours across the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.”

In terms of the United Kingdom, ICC revealed the total live viewing hours of the World Cup was 6.9 million, up 26% from 2020 and 16% from the 2018 event, making it the most watched ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to date.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 broadcast and digital numbers are another example of the excellent progress that is being made to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket. As a strategic priority for the sport we are working hard to engage fans and new audiences with our ICC Women’s events.”

“For what was a game-changing event for women’s cricket in South Africa with some exciting and competitive cricket, there was also increased engagement numbers in other key markets in India and the UK which is very pleasing to see.”

“The approach to digital innovation for ICC Women’s events has also seen an uplift in fans engagement with the World Cup and our focus is to continue to provide audiences engaging content throughout the year to fulfil that growing demand,” said Geoff Allardice, ICC CEO.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Venezuela to meet Honduras, Guatemala in friendlies next month
Next article
UK antitrust watchdog launches initial review of generative AI models
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UK antitrust watchdog launches initial review of generative AI models

Sports

Football: Venezuela to meet Honduras, Guatemala in friendlies next month

News

Aubrey Plaza's 'Operation Fortune' character out to prove herself to Statham's Orson

News

Dimple points to growing audience acceptance of 'darker, more taboo subjects'

Sports

Men's World Boxing Championship: Govind Sahani, Deepak Kumar advance to the next round

Technology

Indian startups must boost corporate governance, set norms for G20 nations: Amitabh Kant

Health & Lifestyle

Australia saw 5 drug-induced deaths per day in 2021: Report

Sports

PCI holds Regional Sports Training to mark 6th Paralympic Story celebration

Technology

5G smartphone share up 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

Technology

TikTok revamped creator fund requires 10K followers, 100K views

News

Indian American director to helm film about 'gun crises in the United States'

News

Mohan Kannan to do music for Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Looking at the tournament with nothing to lose, but many things to gain, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

News

Sarath Babu’s family denies rumours of his demise

Sports

Don't see Australia falling into England's style of play, will do it differently: Alex Carey

Sports

La Liga: A decade later, Real Sociedad dreaming of a return to the Champions League

Technology

Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline by 35%

Sports

Virat Kohli highlights "the real boss" of cricket through his latest social media post

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US