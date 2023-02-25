scorecardresearch
Women's T20 World Cup: All-female umpiring team confirmed for final

By News Bureau

Cape Town, Feb 25 (IANS) An all-female umpiring team has been confirmed for the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023 between hosts South Africa and reigning champions Australia, set to be played here on Sunday.

Jacqueline Williams and Kim Cotton will be the two on-field umpires, with Suzanne Redfern appointed as the TV Umpire and Nimali Perera stepping in as the fourth umpire.

GS Lakshmi has been named as the match referee.

New Zealander Cotton will be umpiring at successive Women’s T20 World Cup finals having also been out in the middle when Australia won back in 2020, and the 45-year-old will be fresh from overseeing the first semi-final between Australia and India on Thursday.

Jamaican umpire Williams has officiated at a string of major ICC tournaments in recent years, and was one of the two on-field umpires when South Africa beat England in the second semi-final on Friday.

The match is scheduled to start at 1500 hrs local time at Newlands, with tournament hosts South Africa going for their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title and Australia hoping to make it three on the bounce having also won in 2020 and 2018.

