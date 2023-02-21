scorecardresearch
Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

By News Bureau

Cape Town, Feb 21 (IANS) England smashed the highest score in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup and won by the biggest margin ever seen at the tournament, hammering Pakistan by 114 runs, here on Tuesday.

The England batters warmed up for the knockout stages with a thrilling display, smashing Pakistan’s attack to all corners of Newlands as they reached 213/5 in their 20 overs, reports ICC.

And the reply never really got going as Pakistan ended their tournament in disappointing fashion, managing to avoid being bowled out, but finishing on 99/9.

England had rung a change to their playing XI, leaving out Lauren Bell for Freya Davies to set up a possible showdown between Davies and under-pressure Katherine Sciver-Brunt for semi-final selection.

But it was the veteran Sciver-Brunt who impressed of the two, striking with just her second ball to remove opener Sadaf Shamas for a duck, and finishing with excellent figures of 2/14 from her four overs.

England’s bowlers looked in good form, with Charlie Dean also picking up two wickets and Sophie Ecclestone conceding just 11 runs from her four overs.

Pakistan did well to avoid being bowled all out, ensuring that the innings went all the way through its 20 overs, with number nine Tuba Hassan top-scoring with 28.

But a stumping off the final ball of the inning saw Pakistan finish on 99/9, meaning a 114-run loss – the greatest margin of defeat in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

England were relentless with the bat, notching up the highest-ever score in the tournament’s history.

–IANS

cs

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya
Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023
