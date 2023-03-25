scorecardresearch
Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu Ghanghas clinches gold

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India’s Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the Women’s World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the finals at the jam-packed IG Stadium, here on Saturday.

The two boxers started proceeding on attacking note. However, it was the Indian, who landed her punches well on the Mongolian’s face resulting in Nitu winning the first round 5-0.

The second round was close enough but Nitu managed to keep the lead 3-2.

In the third round, the Indian gave her all and bagged the championship gold with some smart display of boxing.

Throughout the tournament, Nitu played some remarkable games. She had three consecutive Referee Stops Contest (RSC) wins under her belt in the competition.

–IANS

cs/ak

India could play three ODIs in June, two extra T20Is on West Indies tour: Report
Entertainment Today

