scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World Boxing Championships: Narender storms into quarters, Govind and Deepak also advance

By Agency News Desk

Tashkent (Uzbekistan), May 4 (IANS) Putting on a commanding display, Narender Berwal registered a stellar victory and advanced to the quarter-finals of the IBA Mens World Boxing Championships 2023 while Govind Sahani and Deepak Kumar entered the pre-quarters to ensure India dominated proceedings, here on Thursday.

With a quarter-final finish at the previous World Championships under his belt, Narender (+92kg) began his quest for a medal at the ongoing edition by defeating Muhammad Abroridinov of Tajikistan in a closely contested encounter by 4-1. Both pugilists who won bronze at the 2022 Asian Championships went all out in the neck-and-neck bout from the word go.

Narender landed powerful punches and dodged his opponent’s attacks from close range to have the upper hand in the first round. In spite of a stern fight put up by Abroridinov, the Hisar-born pugilist continued to attack on the front foot in the next two rounds and prevailed in the bout.

He will face the 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Fernando Arzola of Cuba in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, the 2022 Thailand Open champion Govind (48kg) and 2019 Asian silver medallist Deepak (51kg) kicked off their respective campaigns with identical victories.

Govind, who has had an outstanding year so far with a gold at the Nationals Championships and a silver at the 74th Strandja Memorial, continued his rich vein of form as he made lightwork of Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan to secure a 5-0 win.

Deepak, on the other hand, was also at his attacking best as he ousted Luis Delgado of Ecuador with his supreme technical ability to seal an emphatic victory by unanimous decision.

Following their emphatic victories, Govind will face the top-seeded Sakhil Alakhverdovi of Georgia who won bronze at the last World Championships while Deepak will take on the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and reigning World Champion Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan.

Later tonight, the record six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will take to the ring for his tournament opener against Dos Reis Yuri of Brazil.

On Friday, two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary, and Naveen Kumar will all be in pre-quarters action.

Hussamuddin (57kg) will go head to head against Lyu Ping of China while Ashish (80kg) will face a tough challenge against the two-time Olympic gold medallist Arlen Lopez of Cuba. Naveen (92kg) will take on Jeong Jae-min of South Korea.

The ongoing tournament is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tasha Smith to play Martin Lawrence's on-screen wife in 'Bad Boys 4'
Next article
Bivalent Covid vax offers protection against Omicron, sub-variants: Studies
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Quack advises raw fish gallbladder to cure diabetes, woman suffers kidney failure

Health & Lifestyle

Bivalent Covid vax offers protection against Omicron, sub-variants: Studies

News

Tasha Smith to play Martin Lawrence's on-screen wife in 'Bad Boys 4'

Technology

Zoho introduces 'Ulaa' web browser with focus on users' privacy

Technology

YouTube most popular platform for Indian language news consumers: Report

News

PC discusses botched up nose job, losing 3 films during dark phase

Sports

Hockey India names team for Men's Junior Asia Cup in Oman

News

At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies still at 90% in 2022

News

'Mood Kharaab' trailer has Biswa Kalyan Rath ranting about Metaverse

News

Amid pressure to quit 'The View', Whoopi Goldberg starts writing graphic novel

Sports

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Delhi's Singhu border

Sports

PSG condemn fans' 'intolerable and insulting' actions outside Neymar's house, club's headquarters

Technology

81% firms facing shortage in 'power' tech skills globally in AI era

News

Football fanboy Ranveer Singh soaks in Premier League action, meets legends of the game

Technology

Microsoft announces new AI-powered features to Bing, Edge

Sports

DCP denies police being drunk and using force against protesting wrestlers

Technology

Hiring for more than Rs 50 lakh per annum jobs in Indian startups down by 80%

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Brain-dead man gives new lease of life to 5 people

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US