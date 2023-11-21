World champion hurdler Colin Jackson named international event ambassador for Kolkata 25K 2023

Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) Former 110m hurdles world record holder and two-time world champion Colin Jackson has been named as international event ambassador for the upcoming edition of Kolkata 25K (TSK 25K), scheduled on December 17.

Instituted in 2014, TSK 25K sparked a running revolution in eastern India and is a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race. The event is now a celebration of Kolkata’s vibrant sporting spirit and energy.

The presence of an iconic athlete such as Colin Jackson will make ‘Aamar Kolkata, Aamar Run’ is even bigger and more attractive.

“Running is a universal language that has the ability to inspire and bring the community together. It is a wholistic sport that helps you keep good health and more importantly gives you the ability to make a difference in society. Running has basically been my whole life – on and off the track. It has helped me navigate through life and helped me be better, and perform better.

“I am excited to be a part of TSK 25K and I urge everyone to come join me in this biggest sporting celebration! Come join me and make running a part of your life,” said Jackson.

Jackson claimed his first senior medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1986, bagging silver in the 110m hurdles. He set a world record to win gold at the Stuttgart World Championships in 1993 and won the World title again in 1999. The highest point in his career came when he won Gold at the World Championships in Stuttgart in 1993 in 12.91sec.

He went undefeated at the European championships for 12 years in a row but Jackson’s piece de resistance remains a 12.91 seconds 110m hurdles world record, which stood for more than a decade. He was also the 60m hurdles world record holder till Grant Holloway broke it in 2021.

Adding to his list of victories are two Commonwealth Games Gold (1990 & 1994), a World Indoor hurdles championships and two European Indoor Championships.

“I am pleased to announce that Colin Jackson will be joining us as the TSK 25K International Event Ambassador. His 10 years world record of the 110 m hurdles and 27 years world record of the 60 metres hurdles, is still an inspiration and motivation for many. We believe his presence and engagement for TSK 25K will encourage participants to push their limits and embrace a healthier lifestyle. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Colin Jackson as we strive to make TSK 25K a remarkable experience for all,” Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said.

“Colin Jackson is the epitome of resolution and has been an inspiration to many the world over. He is someone who is known for his ferocious determination and ability to be ruthless on track at will, his association with the event will be a huge encouragement to the runners who will look forward to put in their best efforts. We look forward to welcoming him to the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K,” said Vivek Singh, JT. MD, Procam International, the promoter of the competition.

Registrations for Kolkata 25K categories like 10K, Ananda Run (4.5 km), Silver Run (2.3 km), and Champions with Disability (2.3 km) — will remain open until November 26, IST 11:59 p.m., or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier, at tatasteelkolkata25k.procam.in/

–IANS

