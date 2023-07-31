scorecardresearch
World University Games: Aishwary Tomar bags twin gold; Avneet, Bisla grab one each as India claims six medals

By Agency News Desk

Chengdu (China), July 31 (IANS) Rifle shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged his third gold medal in two days and surpassing the World Record while compound archers Avneet Kaur and Sangampreet Singh Bisla won their second as India claimed six medals including three gold in the 31st FISU World University Games here on Monday.

In the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team event, India shot 1894.7 points for the title, 7.3 points ahead of the previous world record set by China in 2018. However, since the shooting results of the FISU World University Games are not included in the results of the ISSF, the governing body for Olympic shooting events, it does not count as a new world record, Xinhua reported.

The six medals on Monday took India’s tally in the Chengdu Universiade to 17 — 9 gold, 3 silver and five bronze as they remained fourth in the overall standings behind hosts China (30), South Korea (28) and Japan (25).

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was the star of the day for India as he bagged two gold medals — in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event and also the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team events.

Tomar finished at the top in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event with 252.6 points with compatriot Divyansh Singh Panwar, who took the silver medal with 251.0 points ending close behind his compatriot as India completed a 1-2 finish in the event. China’s Buhan Song claimed the bronze medal with a score of 229.0.

The qualifying stage of the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event was a great event for India as three of them qualified for the finals with Arjun Babuta with 632.3 finishing second behind Jiri Privratsky of the Czech Republic topping the qualifying stage with 632.6. Tomar came third with 631.7 points while Divyansh Panwar was placed fourth with 630.7 points.

Arjun Babuta was the first to crash out of the final while Tomar and Panwar shot brilliantly to finish one-two and claim gold and silver respectively.

India continued to reap rich rewards from archery with two gold medals, Sangampreet Singh Bisla claiming gold in the Compound Men’s Individual event while Aman Saini won a bronze medal.

Avneet Kaur won gold in the Women’s Compound Individual event finishing ahead of Alyssa Grace Sturvill of the United States while Cho Sua of South Korea took the bronze medal.

Bisla, who beat compatriot Aman Saini in a tiebreak shootout in the semifinals after they tied at 147, defeated Christian Beyers de Klerk of South Africa. Bisla, who shot a bullseye while Saini got 10, overcame de Klerk 149-147 in the final. He shot 30, 29, 30, 30, 30 as compared to 30, 30, 30, 28, and 29 in the final.

Saini beat Victor Bouleau of France 148-146 to claim the bronze medal.

