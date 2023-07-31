scorecardresearch
World University Games: China keeps leading, S. Korea overtakes Japan on Day 3 (roundup)

By Agency News Desk

Chengdu (China), July 31 (IANS) Team China continued its strong showing on Day 3 of the 31st FISU World University Games, claiming four of the 23 titles on offer here on Monday, and topping the medal table with 17 gold medals.

South Korea, with five more gold (two from taekwondo, two from archery, and one from judo), overtook Japan to occupy second place on the tally with 13 gold medals.

Japan, securing two more gold medals (one each from judo and rhythmic gymnastics), is in third place with 11 gold medals, reports Xinhua.

India also netted four more gold medals (two from archery, two from shooting), maintaining its fourth-place position with a total of nine golds.

Rhythmic gymnastics awarded six gold medals, the largest number of the day. Ukraine bagged two of them, while the other four were divided among China, Japan, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

In the 5 Hoops event, China’s team, consisting of Chen Jiaqi, Yan Zhiting, Zhao Hongyu, Chen Minshan, and Xiao Mingxin, kept their calm on the road to victory.

“We trust each other deeply, and we were highly confident that we would stand on the podium,” said Yan Zhiting. “There’s no doubt that we’re delighted and thrilled to win at home.”

Being a traditional diving powerhouse, China clinched the two diving gold medals thanks to Huang Bowen and Liang Chaohui in the men’s 3m synchronized springboard and teenagers Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie in the women’s synchronized 10m platform.

“It’s an honour to compete both at the World Aquatics Championships and the Chengdu Universiade,” said Zhang Jiaqi, who, alongside Wang Feilong, won the mixed synchronized 10m platform at the World Aquatics Championships just two weeks ago in Fukuoka, Japan.

“Although it’s my first time competing against only one pair (as the event final featured only two teams), that’s fine, as the judges will wait for us to prepare,” added Zhang Jiaqi, the women’s synchronized platform victor at the Tokyo Olympics.

China’s fourth gold on Monday came in judo.

On Day 4 of the Chengdu Universiade, the track and field and swimming competitions will begin.

–IANS

bsk

