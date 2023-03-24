scorecardresearch
WPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz by 72 runs, to face Delhi Capitals in final

By News Bureau

Navi Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Riding on brilliant performances from Nat Sciver-Brunt (72 not out off 38) and Issy Wong (4/15), Mumbai Indians thrashed UP Warriorz by 72 runs in Eliminator to reach the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians will now face Delhi Capitals in the final of the WPL 2023 on Sunday.

England all-rounder Sciver-Brunt’s blistering half-century propelled Mumbai Indians to 182-4 in 20 overs. Dropped when she was on 6 by Ecclestone, Sciver-Brunt made UP Warriorz pay dearly.

Apart from her, the likes of Amelia Kerr (29), Hayley Matthews (26), Yastika Bhatia (21) and Harmanpreet Kaur (14) got starts but couldn’t convert them into big innings for Mumbai.

Sophie Ecclestone, who bagged two wickets (2/39), was the most successful bowler for UP Warriorz.

In reply, UP Warriorz kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and didn’t get the momentum as none of their batters could get going in the chase. It was Kiran Navgire, who showed some fight for UP, scoring 43 off 27 with four sixes and three boundaries.

But Issy Wong’s sensational bowling performance (4/15) including the first hat-trick of WPL in the 13th over, demolished the UP batting order. Eventually, UP Warriorz were bowled out for 110 in 17.4 overs, losing by a huge margin of 72 runs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out, Amelia Kerr 29; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39) beat UP Warriorz 110 all-out in 17.4 overs (Kiran Navgire 43 off 27; Issy Wong 4/15, Saika Ishaque 2/24) by 72 runs.

–IANS

ak/

