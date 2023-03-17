WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) A much better batting and bowling performance meant Gujarat Giants managed to keep their chances for a top-three finish in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with an 11-run win over Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

Though 147/4 looked a little short of the usual par score at the venue, skipper Sneh Rana insisted it was a par score based on how the conditions were, especially with the pitch slowing down in the later stages of the tournament.

“Smile is always there. We thought 150 was par based on the conditions. Lanning’s was a big wicket and we enjoyed it. Kim started brilliantly, momentum was with us. The two-wicket over swung it back. Whoever contributes, it’s good,” she said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pushed into batting first, Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner slammed 57 and 51 not out while being involved in a crucial 81-run partnership off 53 balls for the third wicket.

“We’ve talked about having two good stands and that came about today. Everyone was positive right from the warm-up. We went there determined saying ‘we had to do it’. We were good in all three departments and came through,” added Sneh.

In a chase of 148, Delhi Capitals could make only 136 in 18.4 overs. Though Marizanne Kapp made 36 and Arundhati Reddy slammed a lovely cameo of 25, lack of support coupled with some run-outs meant Delhi are still waiting to seal a top-three finish.

“They bowled well but we played poor shots and gave away wickets through runouts. Frustrating game, guess that’s the way it goes. Our bowlers did an excellent shot and I thought they were 20-25 under par.”

“My shot to get out was poor. Playing across the line on a track where I should have played straight. That happened a couple of times. The runouts were bad too,” said captain Meg Lanning.

Meg was also appreciative of all-rounder Harleen Deol’s spell of 1/27 in three overs. “We talked about her, had intel there. She put the ball in the right areas and got the reward. It’s been a hectic tournament so far, will chill around the pool on the rest day.”

