WPL: Season 2 to kick off on February 23 in Bengaluru

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the full schedule for the much-anticipated second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. With Bengaluru and Delhi stepping up as the host cities, the league will start from February 23 to March 17, 2024, for a thrilling cricket extravaganza.

The battleground for the initial 11 games will be Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where teams will lock horns in fierce competition. Subsequently, the action will shift to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which will host the remaining nine league encounters along with the two crucial playoff clashes.

This season, the WPL 2024 promises an electrifying lineup of single-header matches, all set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST, providing fans with prime-time cricket entertainment. The league will witness five formidable teams battling it out for supremacy, each eager to secure their spot in the highly anticipated final.

The opening clash on February 23 will set the tone for the season as the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians, square off against the formidable runners-up from the previous campaign, Delhi Capitals. The cricketing spectacle continues with Royal Challengers Bangalore making their home debut at Chinnaswamy Stadium, facing off against the UP Warriorz. Adding to the intrigue, the Gujarat Giants will commence their campaign against the formidable Mumbai Indians in the third match of the season.

As the action unfolds in Delhi from March 5, the home side, Delhi Capitals, will take on the Mumbai Indians, offering fans an opportunity to witness their favorites in action at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi will witness daily clashes until March 13, marking the culmination of the league phase of the tournament.

–IANS

hs/