Wrestling mess: Bajrang Punia alleges 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos of detained wrestlers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) With the Delhi Police under fire for their strong-arm tactics while detaining the protesting wrestlers, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Sunday shared a morphed photograph of the detained wrestlers, claiming the “IT cell is spreading this”.

The allegedly morphed photograph shows Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, a prominent leader of the protesting wrestlers, and her sister Sangeeta Phogat smiling after being detained and taken away by the police.

“The IT Cell people are spreading this morphed photograph. We will like to make it clear that a complaint will be lodged against all those posting this fake photograph,” Bajrang said in a tweet on Sunday. The post was retweeted by Vinesh and other protesting wrestlers.

Bajrang and Vinesh along with fellow Olympian Sakshi Malik were on a protest at Jantar Mantar since April seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing female wrestlers including a minor.

Delhi police on Sunday swung into action as the wrestlers were getting ready to host a “Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat” and planning to intensify their agitation, detaining the star wrestlers and dismantling the tents at the protest site and removing their stuff from Jantar Mantar.

The wrestlers have been detained at different police stations around Delhi and the cops have vowed not to allow the protesting wrestlers to return to Jantar Mantar.

