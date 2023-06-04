scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestling mess: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Amit Shah, share concerns

By Agency News Desk

"They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But koi decision nhi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)," a source close to the wrestlers told IANS.

Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh are leading the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April accusing the sidelined president of the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment against many wrestlers including a minor.

The protesting wrestlers were manhandled and detained by Delhi Police and their arrangements at the protest site were dismantled.

The wrestlers had gone to Haridwar claiming that they want to drop their medals in the river Ganga. With many people requesting them, they decided to hand over the medals to the farmers’ leaders to take a call.

The wrestlers will soon take a call on where to resume their protest.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mouni Roy chills with friends at her new Andheri restaurant
Next article
Minor wrestler's father says stands by sexual harassment charges against WFI chief
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Golf: India's Diksha finishes tied eighth in Sweden, as Pettersson wins maiden title

Sports

French Open: Awesome Alcaraz thrashes Musetti to reach quarterfinals

Sports

French Open: Comeback queens Svitolina, Pavlyuchenkova reach quarterfinals

Sports

Minor wrestler's father says stands by sexual harassment charges against WFI chief

News

Mouni Roy chills with friends at her new Andheri restaurant

News

As 'Barbie' fever spirals, the story of how the film consumed the world's pink paint

News

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar – screen 'Mom' to many stars – passes away

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen cruises to Spanish GP win ahead of Hamilton, extends championship lead

Sports

Ashes series: Spinner Jack Leach ruled out with low-back stress fracture

Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes seventh, sixth in rain-marred Round 2 of European GT4 Series

Sports

French Open: Dominant Djokovic charges into quarterfinals, to face Khachanov next

Sports

Football: Having gained coach's trust, Akash Mishra set for long innings with Team India

News

Ezra Miller lies low on 'The Flash', wants 'conversation to be about the movie'

Others

Success story of Jahaan Khurana & The Rolling Plate in the world of entrepreneurship

Health & Lifestyle

Tribal woman delivers birth in ambulance in Kerala's Idukki

Sports

Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

Sports

Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race

News

'KGF' makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b'day

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US