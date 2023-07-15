scorecardresearch
Wrestling: Sangeeta Phogat wins bronze medal in Hungary Ranking Series

By Agency News Desk

Budapest, July 15 (IANS) India’s Sangeeta Phogat on a bronze medal in 59kg in the Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial Ranking Series wrestling championship in Budapest, Hungary, beating Viktoria Borsos of Hungary in the third-fourth place match on Saturday.

Sangeeta defeated her Hungarian opponent 6-2 in a win by decision (VPO1) in the third-fourth-place match. Sangeeta took the lead with a takedown move and though the Hungarian levelled the scores at 2-2, the Indian wrestler launched a fast and furious attack.

Sangeeta, who is the wife of Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and sister of Commonwealth Games gold medalist Geeta Phogat, had reached the semifinals via the repechage rounds after starting her campaign with a crushing defeat by fall to Jennifer Page Rogers of the United States.

She bounced back by beating another American wrestler Brenda Olivia Reyna 12-2 for a win by technical superiority (VSU1) in the third round. Sangeeta went on the attack from the start and with quick movements went into a 4-2 lead and went on to win the bout by technical superiority.

The win in the third round bagged Sangeeta a place in the semifinal but she could not go further in the final.

Sangeeta lost her semifinal bout against Magdalena Urszula Gloder of Poland 4-6 by points before bouncing back again in the third-fourth place match to bag the bronze medal.

Agency News Desk
