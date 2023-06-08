scorecardresearch
WTC Final: 'Hopefully I don't get dropped too much in the future', says Australia's Travis Head

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Australian batter Travis Head has said the outcome of a selection process is often beyond his influence but hoping he doesn’t get dropped too much in the future after his impressive batting display against India on Day 1 of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval.

Head came out all guns blazing on Wednesday, registering the score of an unbeaten 146 off 156 balls, laced with 22 fours and a six, to score his first overseas century as well as the first-ever hundred in the short history of the mega finale.

With his unbeaten 146, the Australian batter has now scored 1354 runs in this WTC at an average of 58.86 and a strike rate of 81.91.

Head, who was dropped from the playing eleven for Nagpur Test earlier this year during Border Gavaskar Trophy, said there was no lingering resentment towards the call back then as it didn’t bother him in the slightest.

“It honestly doesn’t faze me. Very privileged to be where I am and do what I do. We’ve got a very strong squad of guys, selection isn’t always going to go your way, it hasn’t in the past, that’s out of my control. All I can do is be as consistent as I can be on the field, [and] off the field enjoy myself,” Head was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“Yes, I’d love to play every Test but that won’t always be the case. That gives a good perspective to moments like this. Hopefully, I don’t get dropped too much in the future but it will definitely happen…it doesn’t give me extra fuel.

“I know certain decisions haven’t gone my way in the past but I feel like I [have] got a fair bit to contribute to this team and [am] valued within the team. I’ve got the backing of the staff and the captain and the players so it’s nice,” he said.

Head along with Steve Smith produced an unbroken 251-run fourth-wicket stand to leave Australia on 327/3 and well on top after the opening day of the WTC Final against India at The Oval.

