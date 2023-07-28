scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zim Afro T10: Aged 40, Indian pacer Sreesanth loves to run-in hard and deliver goods for his team

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 28 (IANS) Considered at one time to be among the most explosive and dynamic bowlers in the white-ball game, former India pacer S. Sreesanth introduced himself to the Zim Afro T10 with a game-changing over.

Defending eight runs for the Eoin Morgan-led Harare Hurricanes against the high-flying Cape Town Samp Army, Sreesanth, first picked a wicket and then effected a run-out as the Hurricanes tied the game and then won it in the Super Over in dramatic fashion.

The 40-year-old was understandably delighted, and said, “I am just very happy and would like to thank the Harare Hurricanes team management for giving me an opportunity here in the Zim Afro T10 which is being played at the Harare Sports Club. The team management and the members are very close to my heart, and I was just waiting for one opportunity.”

Sreesanth has been a veteran of many close-fought battles, be it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Indian colours, and Harare, under the lights, he rolled back the years, much to the joy of his fans.

“It was a very important match for the Harare Hurricanes, we had to win this game against the Cape Town Samp Army, and I am very grateful that I could deliver for the team when called upon in such a pressure situation. That I could be a part of that storied ending to the game, even at the age of 40, bowling fast and delivering those yorkers nicely was fantastic. I am grateful, God has been very kind,” a smiling Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth was away from the game for years because of a ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his alleged involvement in the IPL 2016 match-fixing scandal. He returned to cricket after winning a court case. However, that final over against Cape Town Samp Army proved that being away from the game did not have any impact on his bowling.

Speaking about that, Sreesanth, who was part of the team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 and also the ODI World Cup in 2011 with the Indian team, said, “I have to thank the team management really over here, especially the likes of head coach JP Duminy, we were always discussing what needs to be done and how to go about it. Whatever work ethic we have and all the hard work really shows on the field and obviously experience is something that helps.

“I always have this attitude that I will not give up, even if it is one ball. I always like to run hard and give my best. So, I think it is all about the experience and I have to really thank the players on the field and the captain Eoin Morgan, who was talking to me and telling me what to do and guiding me,” he was quoted as saying by the organisers of Zim Afro T10.

The Indian ace has always been a fan favourite and never misses out on a chance to entertain them.

Talking about the future, Sreesanth said, “I genuinely believe that if the Harare Hurricanes do well in the Zim Afro T10 and go on to win the tournament, whether I am playing or not, I need to be a part of it and the main plan and aim is to go on and lift the title with my team.”

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zayn Khan calls 'Aashiqana' co-actor Khushi Dubey, his 'family'
Next article
Artifact's new AI feature to let users listen to news in Snoop Dogg's voice
This May Also Interest You
Technology

China's FAST telescope okays 6,400 observation hours for global scientists

Technology

Artifact's new AI feature to let users listen to news in Snoop Dogg's voice

News

Zayn Khan calls 'Aashiqana' co-actor Khushi Dubey, his 'family'

Health & Lifestyle

‘Take steps to verify certificates of doctors in state run hospitals,’ Kerala HC asks govt

News

Aditya Narayan says, he achieved a lot from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

News

Prabhas’s Facebook page restored after it got hacked

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix sorting chats issue on Android beta

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Elvish, Abhishek tease Aashika about possible elimination

Sports

Japan's Takahashi guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct in Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier

Technology

About half million Americans may have tick-linked meat allergy: US CDC

News

Guru Randhawa drops a new banger ‘You Talking to Me?’ Produced by Bhushan Kumar! Out Now on T-Series

News

Riz Ahmed to skip Locarno, Stellan Skarsgard won’t accept award, in solidarity with Hollywood strikers

Sports

Ricky Ponting left fuming after being hit by grapes during live Ashes coverage

Technology

Sony sold over 40 mn PS5 consoles since launch

Technology

NASA to launch streaming platform 'NASA+' later this year

Sports

UTT Season 4: Dabang Delhi, Goa Challengers face off in first semifinal

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a new look as IAS officer from her upcoming show ‘Kavya’

News

Bhuvan Bam to lend voice to international kids animated series

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US