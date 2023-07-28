scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zim Afro T10: Joburg Buffaloes defeat Harare Hurricanes by 9 wkts, finish 2nd in league stage

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 28 (IANS) The Joburg Buffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stage of the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10, defeating the Harare Hurricanes by 9 wickets, and 22 deliveries to spare.

Will Smeed top-scored in the game with an unbeaten 44 as Joburg jumped into the second spot in the points table behind the Durban Qalandars. The Cape Town Samp Army and Harare Hurricanes came in third and fourth, with the Bulawayo Braves rounding up the table.

Batting first, the Harare Hurricanes had a slow start, as they lost their Indian opener Robin Uthappa for 6 early on. Evin Lewis was the next to depart for 1, as the Joburg Buffaloes had the advantage in the early exchanges. Right after, Regis Chakabva (10) could not convert his start, after which the in-form Donovan Ferreira and Mohammad Nabi took charge.

The duo put on 19 runs as they looked to steady the ship, but, in the 7th over, the Buffaloes struck again through Blessing Muzarabani. In a spot of bother at this point, Nabi, who was joined by Irfan Pathan, took charge. The partnership added 20 runs to the cause before Nabi was dismissed for 19, and Luke Jongwe was packed off right after for a duck.

Samit Patel could not keep Irfan company and was knocked over for 2 by Junior Dala, and then it was up to Irfan and Tashinga Musekiwa to finish things up. They finished with a flurry, with Irfan (10*) closing out the innings with a 6-over extra cover.

In response, the Joburg Buffaloes started off brilliantly, despite losing the wicket of the experienced captain Mohammad Hafeez (7), who was dismissed by the Indian pacer S. Sreesanth. After that, Tom Banton and Will Smeed were in the middle, and they went on the attack from the get-go.

Banton and Smeed settled in very quickly and then began dealing with boundaries and started to race away with the game. The duo were looking unstoppable, and by the halfway stage, the score read 63/1. The Buffaloes were firmly in control of the contest.

Smeed overtook Banton in no time, and both batters were hitting it cleanly, as the Buffaloes headed towards a comprehensive win. Eventually, the Buffaloes chased down the target with more than three overs to spare.

Brief scores:

Harare Hurricanes 81/7 in 10 overs (Mohammad Nabi 19, Donovan Ferreira 15; Noor Ahmad 2-7, Mohammad Hafeez 2-21) lost to Joburg Buffaloes 82/1 in 6.2 overs (Will Smeed 44*, Tom Banton 28*; Sreesanth 1-6) by 9 wickets.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dismembered remains of missing millionaire crypto influencer found in suitcase
Next article
Call of Duty players being infected with self-spreading malware
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Call of Duty players being infected with self-spreading malware

Technology

Dismembered remains of missing millionaire crypto influencer found in suitcase

Sports

CLOSE-IN: A captain’s regrettable outburst. What about the umpires? (IANS column)

Technology

Twitter to make dark mode default: Musk

Technology

Samsung eyes record foldable sales in India with tapping new & existing users

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars beat Bulawayo Braves by seven runs

Sports

1st ODI: 'Thought to give chance to guys who haven't played a lot…', says Rohit on India's batting rejig

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Bowlers give Australia advantage against England on Day 1

Technology

Parliamentary panel suggests formation of regulatory body on cyber security

Sports

1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja and Ishan star in India's five-wicket win over West Indies (ld)

Sports

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya undergoes knee surgery, to miss rest of 2023 season

Sports

1st ODI: Ishan Kishan top-scores with 52 as India beat West Indies by five wickets

Sports

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joins Al Ettifaq

Sports

UTT: Manush shocks World No. 17 Quadri; Puneri Paltan Table Tennis qualify for semis

Technology

WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats

Sports

1st ODI: My rhythm wasn't very well last year, but now it's coming out very well, says Kuldeep Yadav

Sports

Torneo del Centenario 2023: India women's hockey team plays out 2-2 draw against Spain

Sports

1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja star as India bowl out West Indies for 114

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US