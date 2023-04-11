scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo

By Agency News Desk

Monte Carlo, April 11 (IANS) Alexander Zverev of Germany came from one set down to overcome Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round at the ATP Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

The former world No.2 cracked his right ankle at the French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal last year and had never played on the red muddy surface, reports Xinhua.

It took the 13th seed one hour and 58 minutes, during which he fired 21 winners to pass through Bublik to secure his first victory over the world no. 53 in their three head-to-head meetings.

“It felt awful at times to be honest, but he made me feel awful,” said Zverev. “Tactically he played well, he didn’t let me play my game at all. He didn’t let me have my rhythm and he almost won the match, just a few points here and there.”

“I have had two weeks of practise now. It is the most natural surface for me. It usually takes me five or 10 minutes to get used to a clay court, but this year was a bit different. I needed to get the injury out of my head. I needed to get used to sliding again.”

The 25-year-old, who reached the semifinal at the Principality tournament two times in 2018 and 2022, will next face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Another two-time semifinalist, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov also needed three sets to advance as the Monte-Carlo resident held off a fight-back from Ben Shelton to beat the American young gun 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Hyderabad varsity develops 2D Terahertz imaging system for defence applications
Next article
Rohit Sharma reveals Zinedine Zidane as one person he would like to meet
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rohit Sharma reveals Zinedine Zidane as one person he would like to meet

Technology

Hyderabad varsity develops 2D Terahertz imaging system for defence applications

News

Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'

Technology

Humans will soon upload consciousness in computers: Indian-origin scientist

Sports

Ten things learned this week in LaLiga Santander

Sports

IPL 2023: Yash Dhull handed debut cap as Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Technology

US invests $5bn programme to launch next-gen Covid vax: Report

Technology

Cybercriminals sell malicious Google Play apps for up to $20K using Darknet: Report

News

'Adipurush' director Om Raut meets UP CM

Technology

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression persistent symptom in long Covid patients: Study

Sports

Rounak's fifer helps Golden Eagle beat Academy of Excellence in Budhram Rajput Memorial

Technology

YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality video, more

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 266 fresh Covid cases

Technology

Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature for riders in Hyderabad

Sports

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation crowned Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21) champs

News

Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie'

News

Badshah's 'Sab Gazab' is 'very minimalistic' in technical terms, was conceived before hit track 'Jugnu'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US