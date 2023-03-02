scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot with improved audio in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Amazon on Thursday launched the all-new 5th Gen Echo Dot smart speaker with improved audio, Ultrasound Motion Detection, temperature sensor, and tap gesture controls in India.

The new Echo Dot comes in three colour variants — black, blue and white, available for purchase from March 2 to 4 across leading online and offline stores at an introductory price of Rs 4,999, according to the company.

Users can just use their voice and ask Alexa in English, Hindi and Hinglish.

“We have now upgraded the audio experience and brought motion detection and temperature sensors to the smart speaker. Customers can leverage new capabilities for a truly ambient experience where tech simply fades in the background — like walking into a room, and it lights up like magic,” Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the 5th Gen Echo Dot offers clearer vocals and up to double the bass than its previous generations.

It also has an accelerometer that enables tap gesture controls, so users can simply tap the top of the device to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls.

With in-built Ultrasound Motion Detection, users can automate their day by creating smart home routines such as having Alexa turn on compatible lights or play music when they enter the room.

Further, the new Echo Dot comes with an in-built temperature sensor that can sense room temperature.

With this feature, users can set up helpful routines such as automatically turning on compatible AC when it gets too warm inside or turning it off when it gets too cold.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Previous article
Drake regrets namechecking exes in songs
Next article
Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze Streaks
This May Also Interest You
News

Ahead of Oscars, Ram Charan soaks in the 'LA vibes'

News

Disha Patani wishes 'Tiggy' Tiger Shroff, calls him 'beautiful'

Sports

Bumrah likely to fly to New Zealand for back surgery: Report

News

Chris Pine reveals what was said in unaired 'spit-gate' incident with Harry Styles

Technology

Oracle helping agri-retail platform IFFCO eBazar serve millions of farmers

Technology

91Springboard, Google empowers 183 Indian women entrepreneurs

Technology

Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze Streaks

News

Drake regrets namechecking exes in songs

Health & Lifestyle

Health ministry discusses leveraging Pandemic Fund for Global South under G20 Presidency

Health & Lifestyle

Indian researchers find antibiotic combo best for severe scrub typhus

Sports

New Zealand to play T20I series against UAE in August

Lyrics

Stebin Ben and Jasmin Bhasin – Teri Yaadein Song Lyrics

News

Salman launches upbeat dance number 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

News

Jackky Bhagnani shares action BTS pic of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' from Scotland

News

Jackie Shroff wishes Tiger on birthday with collage of throwback images

Sports

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning named Delhi Capitals captain, Jemimah Rodrigues to be vice-captain (ld)

Technology

OPPO pledges carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050 at MWC 2023

Technology

Twitter is where writers, leaders spend their time: Musk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US