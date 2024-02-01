Apple announces over 600 apps, games for Vision Pro MR headset

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Apple on Thursday announced more than 600 apps and games designed for Apple Vision Pro mixed reality (MR) headset that will be available from February 2.

Spatial experiences on $3,499 Vision Pro can transform any room into a personal theatre for sports, TV shows, and films; unlock new ways to collaborate, create, and view digital content; and transport users to stunning gameplay environments and exciting new places.

“With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Apple Vision Pro features ultra-high-resolution displays that deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, so users can watch their favourite content on a 100-foot screen.

Sports fans will love the viewing experience on Vision Pro, with apps like PGA TOUR Vision, which uses real-time shot tracking layered on top of 3D models of real golf courses alongside key stats — including leaderboards, scorecards, schedules, course information, and other tournament details — to bring the tour to life in a user’s space.

Alongside Disney+, top entertainment apps have taken advantage of the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to offer all-new ways for viewers to view their favorite movies, shows, and more.

IMAX delivers an awe-inspiring viewing experience for 2D and 3D content, featuring popular documentaries such as Deep Sky in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio. Max features hit movies and series, fresh originals, family favorites, breaking news, and live sports, with select titles available in 4K and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

“With the Max app for Apple Vision Pro, fans can transform their space using the Iron Throne Room environment for an immersive experience that brings viewers into the iconic Red Keep,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content.

With the Apple TV app, users can also experience all Apple Originals from Apple TV+, more than 200 3D movies, and Apple Immersive Video, which puts viewers right inside the action with 180-degree, 8K 3D recordings captured with Spatial Audio.

On Apple Music, listeners can download and stream more than 100 million songs ad-free with Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency using AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C.

