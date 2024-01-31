Check Point launches Infinity AI Copilot to transform cyber security with AI

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Cyber security platform provider Check Point Software Technologies on Wednesday announced the launch of the first-generation Infinity AI Copilot.

Through Infinity AI Copilot, security teams can achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness by leveraging the convergence of AI and cloud technologies, according to the company.

Infinity AI Copilot is currently available in preview, with a full launch expected in the second quarter (Q2).

“Our vision is to enable security teams to work in harmony with AI, unlocking unprecedented efficiency and accuracy. We believe in a future where security is no longer a challenge but a seamless part of every organization’s operations,” said Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies.

Moreover, the company said that trained on 30 years of end-to-end cyber security intelligence, Infinity AI Copilot provides a powerful ally to security teams.

With the power of Generative AI (GenAI), Infinity AI Copilot acts as both an administrative and analytical assistant, automating complex security tasks and providing proactive solutions to security threats. It significantly reduces the time required for routine tasks, empowering security teams to focus on strategic innovation.

“Through AI and automation, Check Point Infinity AI Copilot looks to deliver improved cyber security outcomes by reducing the time needed for security administrator tasks like event analysis and troubleshooting,” said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC.

–IANS

shs/uk