scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Crypto lending platform Genesis files for bankruptcy

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Popular cryptocurrency broker Genesis has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following the meltdown of the FTX exchange, media reports said.

According to bankruptcy documents, the company listed over 1,00,000 creditors in a “mega” bankruptcy filing, with aggregate liabilities ranging from $1.2 billion to $11 billion, reports CNBC.

Genesis is part of the US-based venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns cryptocurrency asset manager Greyscale and crypto-focused news outlet CoinDesk.

“We look forward to advancing our dialogue with DCG and our creditors’ advisors as we seek to implement a path to maximise value and provide the best opportunity for our business to emerge well-positioned for the future,” Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim was quoted as saying.

Genesis filed for bankruptcy protection just days after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Genesis and its one-time partner, Gemini, for offering and selling securities without registering, according to the report.

The crypto platform listed a $765.9 million loan payable from Gemini in the bankruptcy filing.

Another significant claim included a $78 million loan payable from Donut, a high-yield, decentralised platform, and a VanEck fund, with a $53.1 million loan payable, the report said.

Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, first responded to the news on Twitter, writing that Silbert and DCG “continue to refuse to offer creditors a fair deal”.

“We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others. Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” he added.

A series of bad bets made last year crippled Genesis, leading it to halt withdrawals on November 16 after providing loans to crypto hedge funds and over-the-counter firms.

The US-based firm made crypto loans to Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and Alameda Research, a hedge fund started by Sam Bankman-Fried and closely related to his FTX exchange, the report said.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Shankar Mahadevan offers Rs 1 lakh scholarship to 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestants
Next article
2nd ODI: India face challenging NZ, aim to win consecutive 50-over match series at home (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US