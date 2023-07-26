scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Delhi sees record rise in pink eye, dengue cases, say doctors

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Doctors on Wednesday said that they are seeing a record surge in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, as well as dengue in the national capital.

The sudden rise in conjunctivitis cases can be attributed to the heavy rainfall and floods that have affected various regions in the country.

The increased moisture, moderate adequate temperature and unhygienic conditions due to the floods, contaminated water supply, and importantly, aerosoling (microdrops) of dirty water from roads by fast moving vehicles create a conducive environment for the spread of the infection, they say.

“We are closely monitoring the sudden surge of conjunctivitis cases across the country, with Delhi NCR alone reporting a staggering 1,032 cases in July. The rise in numbers compared to the same period last year (July 2022), when Delhi NCR had 646 cases and nationwide had 1,202 cases, is a cause of concern,” Dr Kamal B Kapur, Medical Director, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, told IANS.

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘pink eye,’ can be highly contagious, spreading through contact with contaminated surfaces and eye secretions.

The symptoms include itching, watery discharge, purulent discharge, swelling of lids, mild redness, and sometimes, individuals may experience blurred vision or glare when seeing lights.

According to Dr Soveeta Rath, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus and Neuro Ophthalmology at Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, the surge is more significant in children.

“We have seen an increase of 60 per cent patients with eye flu, which is mostly in children. Every third child is presented with red eyes or conjunctivitis. In fact, last week, we saw more than 30 children in the OPD with conjunctivitis,” Dr. Rath told IANS.

She said that the rise is due to seasonal change. “It is also because this year there has been more rain, surprisingly an acute water shortage and an absence of hygienic habits. Children will often touch the surface contaminated with the virus/bacteria and rub their eyes with the same hands causing the spread of infection,” she added.

The doctors recommended proper precautions and heightened awareness to control the spread effectively, while also cautioning the use of over the counter medications.

“It is crucial to maintain proper hygiene, frequent hand washing by the affected person and people who are in close vicinity, avoid touching the face, use protective eyewear when needed, and seek professional medical advice if any eye-related symptoms are experienced,” Dr. Kapur said.

In addition to conjunctivitis, the national capital is also seeing a surge in dengue cases. Dengue is a viral fever which is vector-borne and usually the cases increase after the monsoon season every year. The common symptoms include fever, retro orbital pain, severe headache, pain abdomen, vomiting and sometimes, diarrhoea.

“In our OPDs, nearly 20 per cent of patients having fever are suffering from dengue. While the patients currently are not sick to be hospitalised and many of them are being taken care of in the OPD itself, but some are needing admissions and also platelet transfusions,” Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Hospital Vaishali, told IANS.

“There has been an approximately 10-12 per cent rise in the number of dengue patients coming to us,” added Dr Santosh Kumar Aggarwal, Sr Consultant – Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Sector 16, Faridabad.

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Internal Medicine, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, also said that the hospital is “getting more than average dengue cases per week this time, as compared to last year’s numbers”.

To prevent the risk of dengue, the doctors suggested wearing protective clothes, using mosquito repellents, keeping the environment and surroundings clean, not letting water stagnate as mosquitos can multiply there, and keeping children protected.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
6 things about Ram Charan that make him relatable and funny
Next article
Indian men's, and women's football teams get exemption from Sports Ministry to participate in Asian Games 2023
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian men's, and women's football teams get exemption from Sports Ministry to participate in Asian Games 2023

News

6 things about Ram Charan that make him relatable and funny

Sports

IND v WI: India restart preparation for ODI World Cup, while West Indies aim to begin on fresh note (preview)

News

'Big Boss OTT 2': Tension in house with announcement of ‘Ticket to Finale’ week

News

'Finally my prayers are answered', says Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven 2'

Technology

Meta firms fined $14mn by Australia for misleading consumers

News

‘Baby’ surpasses ‘Arjun Reddy’s lifetime collections

Sports

Jamshedpur FC sign Provat Lakra to strengthen their defensive setup

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Clear and positive mindset key to success in T10 format, believes Tim Seifert

Sports

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins says he feels fresher arriving at The Oval than 2019 tour

Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in Scotland’s Connor Shields as second foreign signing of the season

Technology

Google Messages' new feature lets users pin up to 5 conversations

Sports

Gatka inclusion in national games to give boost worldwide: Asian body

Technology

Samsung launches new Galaxy Tab S9 & Galaxy Watch6 series

Sports

Ashes 2023: England name unchanged playing eleven for fifth Test at The Oval

Technology

Can ChatGPT ‘think’ like a doctor?

News

Fauji’s son Gurmeet Choudhary shares his memory of Kargil war, on Vijay Diwas

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Costa Rica for consecutive wins

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US