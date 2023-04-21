scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Epic acquires game developer firm AQUIRIS to enhance Fortnite

Epic Games has announced that it acquired Brazil-based game developer studio AQUIRIS to boost the online game Fortnite.

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 21 (IANS) Video game developer Epic Games has announced that it acquired Brazil-based game developer studio AQUIRIS to boost the online game Fortnite. “Today we are announcing that Brazil-based game studio, AQUIRIS, is joining Epic Games. This acquisition builds upon an investment that Epic made in AQUIRIS in early 2022,” Epic Games said.

According to the company, the AQUIRIS team will be the foundation of Epic Games Brazil, the first Epic studio in Latin America.

“With the creation of Epic Games Brazil, we look forward to tapping into the immense talent the region has to offer and establishing our presence in Latin America,” Alain Tascan, Executive Vice President of Game Development at Epic Games, said in a statement.

AQUIRIS, founded in 2007, is best known for award-winning titles such as Wonderbox and the Horizon Chase franchise.

Moreover, the company said that the AQUIRIS development team will collaborate with Epic Games to produce groundbreaking content and social experiences for Fortnite.

“We are delighted to leverage our experience using Unreal Engine on game development to contribute to the future of Fortnite,” Mauricio Longoni, CEO of AQUIRIS and now studio director of Epic Games Brazil, said in a statement.

“AQUIRIS has been on the forefront of game development in Brazil and Latin America, and becoming part of Epic Games will spotlight our region’s developers for the entire industry,” he added.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Samsung's unionised workers to bring wage dispute to govt arbitration panel
Next article
Inter-Unit table tennis: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter now tells advertisers to pay for verification or they can't run ads

Technology

Malware ‘Goldson’ infects 60 Google Play apps with 100 mn downloads

News

Ashi Singh wears an 'authentic' South Indian woman's look for 'Meet'

Technology

HP prepares hybrid workplaces with new Pavilion PC portfolio in India

Technology

PwC India announces to invest over Rs 600 cr towards employees' wellbeing

Sports

Indian women's blind cricket team to play first ever bilateral series with Nepal

Technology

S.Korean carmakers' global market share falls to 7.3% in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

At 12,591, India reports 20% rise in new Covid cases

Sports

IPL 2023: '…thought if I could get my eye in, I could get a score', Suryakumar happy to return to form

Sports

RFDL a great platform, as a club we look forward to it: FC Goa asst coach Gouramangi Singh

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'sticker maker' tool to everyone on iOS

Sports

Australia name squad for World Test Championship final, Ashes

News

TV actors talk about their Eid celebration plans

Health & Lifestyle

Zizek: Irrepressible iconoclast with a bent for Marx & Freud (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Yash Chopra's widow Pamela Yash Chopra passes away at 85

News

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about ‘music sittings, homely get togethers’ with Pamela Chopra

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj's terrific four-fer helps RCB beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal colorectal cancer linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US