scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Foxconn’s decision has no impact on India’s chip dream: Centre

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The government on Monday said that the decision of Taiwanese giant Foxconn to withdraw from its semiconductor joint venture (JV) with Vedanta has no impact on India’s semiconductor goals.

Both Foxconn and Vedanta have significant investments in India and are valued investors who are creating jobs and growth, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“It was well known that both companies had no prior semiconductor experience or technology and were expected to source Fab tech from a tech partner,” he said in a tweet.

While their JV VFSL had originally submitted a proposal for 28nm fab, “they could not source appropriate Tech partner for that proposal,” the minister informed.

Earlier, the Taiwanese chip-making giant announced that it has withdrawn from a joint venture with India-based industrial giant Vedanta.

Foxconn was supposed to execute a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with metals to oil conglomerate Vedanta.

Foxconn and Vendanta had signed a MoU in 2022 to establish semiconductor and display production parts in Gujarat.

“Foxconn has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta,” the company said in a statement, without elaborating over the matter. It maintained that the withdrawal matter is settled between the two companies.

However, Vedanta said it will go ahead with the project.

“Vedanta reiterates that it is fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and we have lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry. We will continue to grow our Semiconductor team, and we have the license for production-grade technology for 40 nm from a prominent Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM),” said the company.

According to Chandrasekhar, Vedanta has recently submitted a 40nm fab proposal backed by tech licensing agreement from a global semiconductor major, which is currently being evaluated by Semicon India Tech Advisory group.

“It is not for the government to get into why or how two private companies choose to partner or choose not to but, in simple terms, it means both companies can and will now pursue their strategies in India independently, and with appropriate technology partners in Semicon and electronics,” said the minister.

India is just getting started on semiconductor manufacturing locally, he added.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Jawan' trailer leaves Twitter divided on the matter of repeating shots
Next article
Shriya Pilgaonkar awaits 'Ishq-e-nadaan' release as she wraps up 'The Broken News 2' schedule
This May Also Interest You
News

Shriya Pilgaonkar awaits 'Ishq-e-nadaan' release as she wraps up 'The Broken News 2' schedule

News

'Jawan' trailer leaves Twitter divided on the matter of repeating shots

Technology

Backed by Deepika Padukone & Raftaar, FrontRow winds up operations

News

Ridley Scott transforms Joaquin Phoenix as the ruthless Napoleon Bonaparte

Technology

India has immense potential for expansion in space industry: ISRO chairman

News

Shiamak Davar is 'grateful' as he reflects on 25th anniversary of National Award win

Technology

Foxconn withdraws from JV for chip manufacture, Vedanta to go ahead (Lead)

Lyrics

Bawaal – Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte Song Lyrics starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

News

Rashmika Mandanna ‘craves’ Korean fried chicken; tripping on ‘Obsessed’

News

'Tumhein Kitna Pyaar Karte' video follows 'Bawaal' trailer launch in Dubai

Technology

Foxconn withdraws from JV with Vedanta for chip manufacture

News

Krutika Desai draws inspiration from Ratan Rajput for her role in 'Gauna'

News

Shilpa Shetty wraps up work, reunites with family in London for vacation

Technology

HP set to launch new Envy laptop in India under Rs 1 lakh

News

Brijendra Kala says 'Panch Kriti' highlights the importance of Indian culture

Technology

Google Messages may soon get 'animated emoji' feature

Technology

India Inc faces steep decline in deal volumes, values amid economic challenges

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo delays 50% salary of workers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US