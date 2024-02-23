‘Gmail is here to stay’: Google clarifies after fake note claims app’s ‘shutting down’

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Clarifying the rumours that created havoc among users that Google is shutting down Gmail, the tech giant on Friday took to social media platform X to announce that Gmail is not going anywhere and “is here to stay”.

There was a viral post on X recently that caused concern among netizens.

The post claimed that Gmail was going to be shut down. It included a screenshot of an email from Google titled ‘Google is sunsetting Gmail’, which quickly spread across the internet. This caused panic as people feared that Gmail might cease to exist entirely.

“After years of connecting millions worldwide, enabling seamless communication, and fostering countless connections, the journey of Gmail is coming to a close. As of August 1, 2024, Gmail will officially be sunsetted, marking the end of its service,” the message reads.

“This means that as of this date, Gmail will no longer support sending, receiving, or storing emails. The decision to sunset Gmail has been made with careful consideration of the evolving digital landscape and our commitment to providing high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the needs of our users,” it added.

The post generated significant controversy among Gmail users, with over 4 million views of the screenshot. However, some individuals suspected it was a forged document or a hoax.

Google only modified the default Gmail view, which was previously ‘basic HTML’, to a new and more colourful one. This change occurred in January 2024.

