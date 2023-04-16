scorecardresearch
Google to shut its G Suite app Currents

Google has announced that it will shut down Currents, the platform that was introduced in 2019 as a replacement for Google Plus for G Suite users.

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 16 (IANS) Google has announced that it will shut down Currents, the platform that was introduced in 2019 as a replacement for Google Plus for G Suite users. According to The Verge, the company will begin winding down Currents on July 5, with data available for export until August 8, 2023, when it will no longer be available.

Moreover, the tech giant in a blogpost said that it will discontinue Currents and will replace it with Spaces (a central place where people can share files, assign tasks, and stay connected).

“With Spaces now available, starting in 2023 we are planning to wind down Google Currents and bring remaining content and communities over to the new Spaces experience,” Google said.

According to the company, the reason behind the change is to eliminate the need for users to navigate to a separate platform. Instead, they can conveniently use Chat and Spaces, which will soon be seamlessly integrated into Gmail.

Over the next year, it has promised to enhance Spaces and make it a more fitting replacement.

It plans to introduce new capabilities such as support for larger communities and leadership communication, advanced search options, content moderation tools, and more.

Meanwhile, Google has said that it will end the support for the Nest Secure and the Dropcam home security system starting April 8, 2024.

The company said that it will also shut down its ‘Works with Nest’ programme starting September 29.

–IANS

shs/prw

