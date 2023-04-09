scorecardresearch
Google to shut Nest Secure, Dropcam in 2024

Google has said that it will end the support for the Nest Secure and the Dropcam home security system starting April 8, 2024.

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 9 (IANS) Google has said that it will end the support for the Nest Secure and the Dropcam home security system starting April 8, 2024. Until that date, all current features will remain available and users can continue using their Nest Secure and Dropcam as they do now.

“All features will remain available until April 8, 2024. Dropcam will no longer work after that date, and you will no longer be able to use your Nest app to check status,” Google said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company said that it will also shut down its “Works with Nest” programme starting September 29.

Google created Works with Nest in 2014, an initiative that allowed third-party devices to connect and work seamlessly with Nest products, creating a more integrated smart home experience.

In 2019, the company eventually decided to retire the programme but extended the support for the last few years.

“We extended the support for Works with Nest for the last few years, and we will officially end Works with Nest as of September 29, 2023. Until that date, all current Works with Nest connections will remain active,” Google said.

Last month, Google confirmed that it will be shutting down the app responsible for the Jacquard accessories made by the company’s Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) group in April.

Jacquard, a full-scale digital technology platform created for smart apparel, footwear, and other everyday essentials, was unveiled by Google in 2015 and debuted two years later on special jackets from Levi’s, reports 9to5Google.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Eye tests conducted for one cr people under T'gana's 'Kanti Velugu'
Jay Bhanushali on hosts getting their due: 'We deserve a little more'
