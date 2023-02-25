scorecardresearch
Hackers deface over 32 Russian websites with Kremlin on fire video

By News Bureau

Moscow, Feb 25 (IANS) Hackers have defaced several Russian websites with a video showing the Kremlin on fire on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

At least 32 Russian websites were hacked. However, it was unclear how many sites were defaced, or how the hackers were able to deface them, reports TechCrunch.

A hacker group called “CH01” took the responsibility of defacing a series of Russian websites.

“Hacker group CH01 in solidarity with the entire civilised world, in order to restore justice and the triumph of the forces of light and goodness, on the anniversary of the terrorist invasion of dictatorial Russia into a strong and independent Ukraine, we declare cyber war on dictatorship and totalitarianism and the idiocy of Putin’s criminal regime,” read the message in Russian language the hackers posted on a Telegram channel.A

“Let the prophecy come true,” the message said.

The hackers replaced the websites’ content with the video showing the Kremlin on fire, along with a song by a Russian rock band named Kino.

Kino was one of the most popular rock bands in Russia in the 1980s, and their lyrics often included themes of freedom.

As the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine marked a year, President of the war-torn nation Volodymyr Zelensky in a defiant statement said that “this is a year of our invincibility, this will be the year of our victory”.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for preventing further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war and giving peace “a chance”.

–IANS

na/svn/

Entertainment Today

