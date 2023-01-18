scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The habit of rewarding users for habitually sharing information by social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter has led to spread of misinformation and fake news, researchers have discovered.

The study by University of Southern California (USC) of more than 2,400 Facebook users suggests that platforms, more than individual users, have a larger role to play in stopping the spread of misinformation online.

According to the findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, just 15 per cent of the most habitual news sharers in the research were responsible for spreading about 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the fake news.

Frequent, habitual users forwarded six times more fake news than occasional or new users.

“Due to the reward-based learning systems on social media, users form habits of sharing information that gets recognition from others,” the researchers wrote.

Once habits form, information sharing is automatically activated by cues on the platform without users considering critical response outcomes, such as spreading misinformation, they wrote.

Posting, sharing, and engaging with others on social media can, therefore, become a habit.

“Our findings show that misinformation isn’t spread through a deficit of users. It’s really a function of the structure of the social media sites themselves,” said Wendy Wood, USC emerita Provost Professor of psychology and business.

The habits of social media users are a bigger driver of misinformation spread than individual attributes.

Prior research that some people don’t process information critically, and others form opinions based on political biases, which also affects their ability to recognise false stories online.

“However, we show that the reward structure of social media platforms plays a bigger role when it comes to misinformation spread,” said Gizem Ceylan, who led the study.

The study noted that users could be incentivised to build sharing habits that make them more sensitive to sharing truthful content.

“Effectively reducing misinformation would require restructuring the online environments that promote and support its sharing,” it added.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
Sujan Dasgupta, creator of popular OTT sleuth ‘Eken Babu’ dies in Kolkata at 80
Next article
Christina Applegate gets tagged a scammer in her DM
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to score a double century in ODIs

News

Raashii Khanna joins ‘supercop’ Vijay Sethupathi in eliminating counterfeiting

News

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Moose Jattana finds a new friend in Hiba Trablessi

News

Chhatrapal Ninawe’s ‘Ghaath’ World Premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

News

A R Rahman, L Subramaniam pay tribute to violin legend V Lakshminarayana through ‘Don’t Leave Me’ redo

Sports

BBC apologises after porn audio played during live football match

Technology

Gupshup launches Auto Bot Builder tool powered by GPT-3

News

Raashii Khanna feels her ‘Farzi’ character will resonate with women at large

Technology

Exempt levy of customs duty on telecom equipment to boost 5G roll out: COAI

Sports

1st ODI: Shubman Gill's magnificent double century propels India to massive 349/8 against NZ

Sports

Brij Bhushan was sexually harassing female wrestlers, I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow: Vinesh Phogat (Ld)

News

Hansika Motwani’s first look of ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’

Technology

Food additives associated with increased risk of diabetes: Study

News

Dhvani Bhanushali on 'Lagan': First time I'm bringing an entire album for my audience

News

Angelina, Brad Pitt's son Pax secretly working as an artist using fake name

Sports

Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment

News

Netflix releases its 2023 Korean slate

News

Christina Applegate gets tagged a scammer in her DM

News

Sujan Dasgupta, creator of popular OTT sleuth ‘Eken Babu’ dies in Kolkata at 80

News

Honouring exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, 'The Kashmir Files' to re-release on Jan 19

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US