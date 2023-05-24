scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta conducts another layoff round, 6K jobs to be axed

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 24 (IANS) Meta on Wednesday conducted a fresh round of layoffs that was set to impact about 6,000 employees globally.

These job cuts were part of the company’s so-called “Year of Efficiency,” in which Meta is being restructured to cut costs, reports TechCrunch.

The third round of layoffs affected Meta’s business departments.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March that the company will cut 10,000 jobs across two rounds of layoffs in late April and late May.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said overall, “we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired” in the company’s “year of efficiency”.

Meta already eliminated 11,000 roles in November last year. In total, about 21,000 people have lost their jobs at the social network across departments.

The tech giant cut around 4,000 of the planned 10,000 positions last month, leaving nearly 6,000 positions potentially on the chopping block.

According to reports, in April, Meta almost wiped out its team dedicated to combating misinformation.

At the end of 2022, Meta had around 86,000 employees.

Meta is also no longer listing new remote positions, as managers have reportedly been forbidden from posting new listings with a remote-work option.

Zuckerberg has said that after restructuring, Meta plans to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each group.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men's Cricket WC Qualifiers: Ackermann, Klaassen, van der Merwe prominent absentees in Netherlands squad
Next article
KIUG 2022: Kabir Hans aims to win gold medal for KIIT University
This May Also Interest You
Sports

KIUG 2022: Kabir Hans aims to win gold medal for KIIT University

Sports

Men's Cricket WC Qualifiers: Ackermann, Klaassen, van der Merwe prominent absentees in Netherlands squad

Sports

Mentality and style of play of Indian teams is similar to English clubs, feels West Ham United's Baptiste

Sports

Shotgun World Cup: Anantjeet, Ganemat finish sixth in mixed team skeet event

News

Indira Varma cast in new series of ‘Doctor Who’

Sports

IPL 2023: Wadhera's late blitz takes MI to 182/8 against LSG despite Naveen's four-fer

News

'Film wrongly publicised, terms & conditions violated', alleges real-life hero behind 'Bandaa'

Sports

PSV Eindhoven head coach Van Nistelrooy resigns

Health & Lifestyle

'Even deadlier': WHO chief cautions world over next pandemic

News

Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

Sports

Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 seasons

News

Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists

Sports

La Liga: Mallorca play Valencia, Osasuna entertain Bilbao (preview)

News

How Atul Kulkarni came up with the ‘changing the system’ dialogue in ‘Page 3’

Sports

IPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Apple launches health data privacy campaign globally, including in India

News

Sachin Pilgaonkar sheds light on his 'City of Dreams' character

Fashion & Lifestyle

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello pack on PDA a month after rekindling romance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US