NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission scheduled for Feb 26

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 22 (IANS) NASA and SpaceX have set February 26 as the launch date for the Crew-6 mission, which will send four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-month stay.

The mission is NASA’s sixth crew rotation flight.

Crew-6 will send the SpaceX Dragon capsule Endeavour aloft atop a Falcon 9 rocket, which will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in the US, according to a NASA blogpost.

The mission will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, as well as UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The launch will air live on NASA Television, its app, and the agency’s website, mentioned the blogpost.

In December last year, NASA launched the first-ever global satellite mission that will observe nearly all water on Earth’s surface, measuring the height of water in the planet’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and the ocean.

The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

“Warming seas, extreme weather, more severe wildfires — these are only some of the consequences humanity is facing due to climate change,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

–IANS

shs/vd

'RadhaKrishn' wraps up after running for five years
Pregnant woman credits Apple Watch for saving her life
