scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 19 (IANS) Microsoft-owned OpenAI has launched the ChatGPT app for iOS so that users can use the AI chatbot on the go.

For Android users, the company said that the ChatGPT app will be coming to their devices soon.

“The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS,” OpenAI said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The Microsoft-owned firm has started the rollout of the app in the US and said it will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks.

Moreover, OpenAI said that with the launch of the ChatGPT app for iOS, it is taking another step towards its mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people.

In April, OpenAI rolled out a new update that allows users to turn off their chat history in its AI chatbot ChatGPT.

OpenAI said, it will not save users’ earlier conversations when the chat history option is disabled and will not use those conversations to train and improve its models.

“We’ve introduced the ability to turn off chat history in ChatGPT. Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won’t be used to train and improve our models, and won’t appear in the history sidebar,” OpenAI said in a blogpost.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: All other teams in points table were waiting for RCB to lose against SRH, says Zaheer Khan
Next article
'South Africa will be missing a trick if they don't take him': Karthik backs du Plessis to make int'l comeback at World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'South Africa will be missing a trick if they don't take him': Karthik backs du Plessis to make int'l comeback at World Cup

Sports

IPL 2023: All other teams in points table were waiting for RCB to lose against SRH, says Zaheer Khan

News

Britney Spears shares a rare update on her relationship with her sons

Health & Lifestyle

Vitamin K can protect against diabetes: Study

Sports

Sports Ministry approves shooters Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh's proposals to train in Italy

News

Johnny Depp says he's 'proud' of his 'rotting teeth' with 'loads of cavities'

Sports

UTT Season 4: World No. 12 Aruna leads exciting line-up; Sharath, Sathiyan, Manika key attractions among Indians

News

Salman Khan gets injured while working out, says 'Tiger Zakhmi Hai'

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists call on G7 leaders to ensure equality in pandemic preparedness

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea issues highest-level warning against foot-and-mouth disease

News

Alec Baldwin's new film will not have any guns on set

News

Janhvi Kapoor steps into the world of 'The Little Mermaid'

Sports

'Don't think I deserve to end like this': Nadal determined to finish his career on own terms

News

Vanessa Hudgens joins cast of Mads Mikkelsen-starrer 'The Black Kaiser'

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB," says Kohli on batting with Du Plessis

News

Sean Penn's 'Black Flies' shocks Cannes with graphic imagery

Technology

Krafton to relaunch BGMI mobile game in India soon after year-long ban

Sports

Zurich, Vancouver Whitecaps win FIFA Youth Cup titles

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US