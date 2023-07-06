scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 6 (IANS) Gfycat, the Snap-owned GIF-hosting platform, has announced that it will be shutting down the service on September 1.

“The Gfycat service is being discontinued. Please save or delete your Gfycat content by visiting https://www.gfycat.com and logging in to your account. After September 1, 2023, all Gfycat content and data will be deleted from gfycat.com,” the company wrote on its website.

Users only have two months to save content before the company discontinues the service forever.

However, it’s unclear whether Snap intends to integrate Gfycat content into Snapchat or delete years’ worth of GIFs, reports TechCrunch.

“Snapchatters are still able to search for and use GIFs in their conversations with friends,” a Snapchat spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Gfycat was recently chastised after its TLS security certificate expired in May, rendering the platform inaccessible to most users for five days, the report said.

Furthermore, reports on Reddit indicate that some Gfycat users have been unable to upload GIFs for months, and the support team appears to have been unresponsive.

Gfycat, which was founded in 2013, was one of the first web services to allow video encoding of GIFs. Snap acquired the service in 2020. Earlier this year, Snap shut down its camera application for Mac and PCs on January 25.

Snap Camera allowed users to apply filters to their faces while they were on video conference calls.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'
Next article
Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk
This May Also Interest You
News

Saif Ali Khan: 'Vikram Vedha' shows how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view

Technology

Homophobic name-calling can affect mental health: Study

Technology

Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk

News

Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

News

Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'

Technology

Zuckerberg traps Instagram users into signing Threads which they can’t delete

News

Papon reveals 'Bulleya' from 'Sultan' was conceived differently compared to final output

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker on iOS

News

“Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on my journey”, Heli Daruwala on her upcoming track ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’

Technology

Scientists find how hepatitis C virus avoids immune system

Technology

Sleeping less than 6 hours can cut cognitive benefits of exercise: Lancet

Technology

Industry needs to work closely with govt on new data protection bill: Experts

News

Ace Indian choreographer Remo D'Souza to bring his groove in 'Hip Hop India'

News

'The Magic of Shiri' trailer mixes comedy, drama and adventure

News

Jaani on 'Jatti Fan': Kaur B's powerful vocals have brought life to the lyrics

News

Angira Dhar becomes IMDb's 2nd Breakout Star of the year

Technology

Samsung Health beta app includes smart ring support

Technology

Spotify ends Apple in-app payment for premium subscribers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US