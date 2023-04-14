scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Before deleting all legacy Blue tick marks on April 20, Twitter on Friday introduced a feature that allows posts with 10,000 characters for paid Blue subscribers.

Twitter now supports tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, “with bold and italic text formatting,” the company informed.

In February, the micro-blogging platform introduced 4,000-character-long tweets for Blue subscribers.

“Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter. Tap on ‘Monetization’ in settings,” said the Elon Musk-run company.

Musk on Thursday announced that ‘Subscriptions’ are now enabled on the platform — a way for people’s most engaged followers to help them earn money from Twitter for their contributions on the platform.

“We’re firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video,” Musk posted.

The decision to introduce 10,000-character-long tweets comes as Twitter is embroiled in a fight with popular subscription newsletter platform Substack.

Substack hit back at Twitter for blocking the ability to like or retweet any posts containing the word ‘Substack’, saying the whole situation is “very frustrating.”

The company CEO Chris Best responded to Musk with a post on Substack Notes, saying Substack links have been obviously severely throttled on Twitter.

The Twitter move has become a huge problem for Substack writers, who use the Musk-run platform to promote their newsletters.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
IPL 2023: Disney Star elated with the response, says 30.7 cr viewers tuned in for first 10 matches
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Shraddha Kapoor sizzles in red hot revealing saree at Jio World Convention Centre to attend a special event

News

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggled to get clothes from designers; was asked ‘Who are you?’

News

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' makes $368 mn global debut, sets record

News

'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Technology

Apple Delhi retail store opens on April 20, Mumbai one on April 18

Health & Lifestyle

Experts allay fears: It is Covid that triggers heart attacks, not vaccines

Sports

3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, win series 2-1

Health & Lifestyle

UN warns of outbreak of waterborne diseases in Somalia amid heavy rains

News

After health scare, TV actress Neha Madra blessed with baby girl

Technology

WhatsApp may allow users share status updates to FB Stories

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala reports 1,801 new Covid cases; health minister calls for caution

News

Wide-eyed Mumbaikars gape as ‘Dreamgirl’ Hema Malini enjoys Metro, auto rides

Technology

Global PC market shrinks 29% in Q1 over poor demand, global meltdown

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s hot pictures making TejRan fans go crazy

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav is the sort of player that can win you a World Cup: Ricky Ponting

Sports

Indian team to take part in IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania C'ship in Thailand

Sports

East Bengal, Odisha FC share spoils in Hero Super Cup Group B tie

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US