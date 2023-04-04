Upgrade your Apple products to safeguard data: Indian CERT-In

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Indian cyber agency has issued warnings for some Apple products in the country, saying that users must upgrade their devices to the latest watchOS, tvOS, and macOS versions to safeguard their personal data.

According to CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to bypass privacy preferences, execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, gain access to sensitive information, and spoof user interface on the targeted system.

On Macs, the vulnerabilities lie in Apple’s proprietary Safari web browser.

CERT-In said that the flaw exists due to “improper state management” in the WebKit component.

Although there isn’t a warning for iPhone and iPad users, it is advisable to update devices.

–IANS

na/vd