US billionaire obsessed with age reversal says he used to drink alcohol for breakfast 

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 12 (IANS) US billionaire Bryan Johnson who spends $2 million per year on a controversial regimen to fight back the ravages of time, said he would drink alcohol for breakfast every morning. 

During an appearance on Seven Bartlett’s ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast, the 45-year-old tech guru — whose desire to restore his organs to those of an 18-year-old — stated that he would begin each day with three ounces of wine, reports The New York Post.

Johnson also said that he cut out the morning drinking because he couldn’t spare the calories.

“I got rid of it because it was too expensive from a calorie perspective,” Johnson was quoted as saying.

He added that he couldn’t fit the 71 calories into his “calorie budget” for the day, so he woke up and began his day with a cold-pressed juice he calls the “green giant” and 60 pills.

“Every calorie has to fight for its life. There’s not a single calorie in my entire life protocol that exists for any reason other than serving an objective in the body,” the billionaire said.

Johnson takes 111 supplements per day in his quest to have all of his major organs, including his brain, liver, kidneys, teeth, skin, hair, penis, and rectum — functioning as they were in his late teens.

Moreover, Johnson also confirmed that he is single, admitting that it has been difficult to find a partner who accepts his eccentricities.

“I’m single. In circumstances where I’ve tried to date, the first thing I do is give them a list of 10 things, like, ‘Here’s all the things you’re going to hate about me, and (all the things that are) going to make me an impossible partner for you’. It’s a big deal,” he confessed.

With the plasma transfusions from his 17-year-old son, Johnson claims to have the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.

