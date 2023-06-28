scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp Pink scam on rise, Mumbai Police issues red alert for Android users

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Mumbai Police have issued a red alert for Android users who have downloaded WhatsApp in Pink. In a Twitter post, the Mumbai Police said, “WHATSAPP PINK – A Red Alert For Android Users”, along with a picture explaining the consequences as well as the measures to protect yourself from the scam.

“The news about ‘New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’ which is recently doing rounds among the WhatsApp users is a hoax which can lead to hacking of your mobile through malicious software,” the picture reads.

“It is not an uncommon instance, to see the fraudsters come up with variety of new tricks and ways to lure gullible users into falling into their trap to commit cyber frauds. It is for the users to be Aware, Alert, and Attentive to these kinds of frauds and remain safe and secure in the digital world.”

Downloading WhatsApp in Pink can lead to misuse of contact numbers and pictures saved on mobile phones, financial loss, misuse of your credentials, spam messages, and more.

People are advised to immediately uninstall the fake app downloaded on their mobile by navigating to settings> apps> WhatsApp (pink logo) and uninstall it.

You should never click on links received from unknown sources without proper verification or authentication. Also, you should always install applications through the official app store of Google or iOS or a legitimate website.

Always keep in mind to never share your personal details or financial information like login credentials, passwords, credit or debit card details and other such information online with anyone, as it can be misused.

Moreover, be aware and alert about such attempts of cyber criminals by keeping track of the latest news and updates on the activities of cyber fraudsters.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
San Lorenzo reach Copa Sudamericana knockout stage
Next article
Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe in driving seat as ODI World Cup Qualifiers move into Super Six
This May Also Interest You
Technology

ChatGPT on iOS now features Bing integration for Plus users

Sports

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe in driving seat as ODI World Cup Qualifiers move into Super Six

Sports

San Lorenzo reach Copa Sudamericana knockout stage

News

Kangana, Sandeep Singh come together for unnamed mega-budget film for 2024

News

Boy George's showbiz firm goes bust with $1.2 mn debts

News

'Maya Bazaar For Sale Today' is a satire on modern Indian family

News

Samuel L Jackson says ‘Secret Invasion’ focuses on Nick Fury’s growing age

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures confirmed for exciting Super Six Stage

News

J Trix, Ikka's ‘Gundagardi’ showcases evolution, diversity of Indian hip-hop

News

A Jason Bourne fan, Nikhil gets a taste of acting in a spy thriller

Sports

Sr women's football nationals: Tamil Nadu, Haryana cross swords in final

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat honours World Games medallists in a grand ceremony

Sports

Jr Women's hockey nationals: Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh make winning start

News

Know why Mouni Roy feels humbled

Sports

SAFF Championship: Late own goal after Chhetri stunner spoils India's party as Kuwait draw 1-1

Sports

Global Chess League: Gulf Titans stun Ganges Grandmasters; Mumba Masters score an important win

News

Why Sharib Hashmi ‘begged’ for a role in this film?

Sports

ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka remain perfect in group stage with win over Scotland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US