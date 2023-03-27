scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTheatre

Akshay Oberoi celebrates World Theatre Day with a 20 yr-old throwback image from theatre days

Akshay Oberoi, who is known for his work in 'Gurgaon', 'Inside Edge' and OTT show 'Dil Bekaraar', celebrated the World Theatre Day on Monday.

By News Bureau
Akshay Oberoi celebrates World Theatre Day
Akshay Oberoi _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is known for his work in ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Inside Edge’ and OTT show ‘Dil Bekaraar’, celebrated the World Theatre Day on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to be thankful for this day as he shared a set of two throwback images which date almost 20 years old.

He posted two of his pictures from the theatre days, captioning it as: “As they say, ‘you gotta start somewhere’… theatre is where I started, back in 2003!”

The picture he posted was from the play ‘Returning’, which was staged at Johns Hopkins University on March 3, 2006. Akshay is seen with his co-actor Julie Sihilling.

Talking about the same, Akshay said: “I had my first taste of theatre while I was doing bachelors at Johns Hopkins University. It’s the place where I learnt the basics of acting or production. The theatre is the place where I learnt what good quality acting is, despite the genre. Today, whoever I am, it is because of this place. I am grateful to have gotten this opportunity to fulfil my dreams.”

The actor’s stint with theatre didn’t end at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He also completed acting training at Stella Adler in New York City and then Playhouse West in Los Angeles.

Previous article
Rasika Dugal shares throwback picture from theatre days on World Theatre Day
Next article
Indian Immunologicals receives approval for measles-rubella vaccine
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Indian Immunologicals receives approval for measles-rubella vaccine

Theatre

Rasika Dugal shares throwback picture from theatre days on World Theatre Day

News

Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan treats himself with a swanky Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan

Health & Lifestyle

Rising Covid cases may lead to surge in hospitalisation, ICU stays: Doctors

Sports

IPL 2023: TV broadcasters Star Sports launch subtitles feed for hearing-impaired fans

Sports

Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri bat for a sports-friendly India, urge nation to adopt sports as a lifestyle

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League with 12 teams launched, will be held in June

Sports

Indian Masters T10, a 10-over event involving legendary retired cricketers launched

News

Abhishek Singh, Harrdy Sandhu team up for song 'Yaad Aati Hai'

Health & Lifestyle

Afraid of needles? A puff of air could deliver your next vaccine

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on PIL for 'Indian holistic integrated medicinal approach'

Health & Lifestyle

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog's life after vet couldn't diagnose problem

Sports

IPL 2023: K.L Rahul, Quinton de Kock are the biggest strengths of Lucknow Super Giants, says Aaron Finch

News

Nani denies clash between 'Dasara' and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa'

News

From shooting amidst coal dust to trying alcohol, Nani did it all for 'Dasara'

News

Amitabh Bachchan does namaste to fans in ‘homemade sling’ outside his home

Lyrics

Umar Riaz and Akasa Singh – Koi Aaye Toh Le Aaye Song Lyrics

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US