Brijendra Kala: ‘Boichek’ mirrors the realities of life

Brijendra Kala, the seasoned actor known for his character work in Hindi films, has also left a mark in web series and teleplays. Starting with a small role, he progressed to writing dialogues for TV shows and made his official film debut in ‘Haasil’. However, it was his notable roles in films like “Jab We Met,” “Mithya,” “Agneepath,” “Paan Singh Tomar,” “PK,” and “83” that earned him recognition in popular cinema.

One of his recent screen appearances was in Zee Theatre’s teleplay ‘Boichek’, inspired by the work of German writer Karl Georg Büchner’s ‘Woyzeck’. Kala firmly believes that in today’s evolving entertainment landscape, an actor must stay updated and equipped to tackle a wide range of roles that resonate with them, regardless of the medium.

“When Santosh Ji (Santosh Sivan) narrated my role in ‘Boichek,’ I honestly didn’t think about any specific preparations. Instead, I attempted to convey it by incorporating nuances on the spot once the shoot began. That’s how I approached it. I’ve portrayed police officers in various roles before, but this one was distinct – he’s harsh and irresponsible, exploiting his authority for personal gain,” says Kala.

The actor reveals that he didn’t have the opportunity to watch live performances based on Büchner’s “Woyzeck. He does, however, acknowledge that the literary work by Büchner, written in the 19th century, is recognised as one of the earliest true ‘modern’ dramas in the world. “It still holds a prominent status, even for contemporary British dramatists. The play delves into the central theme of the hierarchy of suffering and highlights the idea that an individual’s life is often shaped by social and environmental circumstances. In this sense, much like the original version, “Boichek” remains faithful to its source, with the central character being a victim of social and economic forces,” adds Kala.

He also credited Santosh Sivan’s directorial style and his craftsmanship as a cinematographer for the teleplay’s success. “Santhosh Ji incorporated the aesthetic and thematic elements of theatre and movies to establish a strong emotional connection with the audience. If you’ve seen the play, you’d notice how the director portrayed the wolf and nature, aiming to immerse the audience in the events, shooting it in a way that makes them feel as though they are right there with the character. I also believe that the entire cast, including all the actors, did justice to the original version, even though the narrative was transplanted to rural India. The overwhelmingly positive response to the teleplay reaffirms this belief,” says Kala.

“Boichek” featuring Chandra Shekhar Dutta, Sugandha Garg, Sharad Kelkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Rupesh Tillu in significant roles.