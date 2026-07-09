Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Nears Rs. 120 Crore Despite Weekday Drop

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle‘ continued its run at the Indian box office with steady collections during its second week. On its second Wednesday, the comedy drama earned Rs. 1.85 crore nett, registering a 25 per cent drop compared to its previous Monday. With this, the film collected Rs. 27.25 crore nett in its second week over 6 days. Adding its first week total of Rs. 92.50 crore, the film’s overall collection has now reached Rs. 119.75 crore nett in India.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ had a strong opening week before slowing down during the weekdays of its second week, a trend that is common for many theatrical releases. Based on its current performance, the film is expected to finish its second week with collections of around Rs. 28.50 crore. This would represent a drop of about 70 per cent compared to its first week’s earnings.

The film is expected to face fresh competition from ‘Dhamaal 4’ during its third weekend. Its performance after the new release will play an important role in deciding how much more it can earn during its theatrical run. Based on current trends, trade estimates suggest that ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ has the potential to cross Rs. 150 crore nett in India.

The film has already emerged as a successful release, helped in part by its controlled production costs. At the same time, its box office collections have drawn comparisons with the earlier films in the Welcome franchise. The original Welcome was one of the biggest box office successes of its time, while the second film also performed well despite not featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Compared to those releases, the latest film has delivered a solid performance but has earned lower collections than some may have expected from a franchise of this scale.

Below are the day wise box office collections of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in India:

Week One: Rs. 92.50 crore

Second Friday: Rs. 4.25 crore

Second Saturday: Rs. 7.00 crore

Second Sunday: Rs. 8.75 crore

Second Monday: Rs. 2.40 crore

Second Tuesday: Rs. 3.00 crore

Second Wednesday: Rs. 1.85 crore

Total: Rs. 119.75 crore nett

The coming weekend will be important for ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ as the film looks to maintain its momentum while moving closer to the Rs. 150 crore mark at the Indian box office.