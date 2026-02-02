Border 2 Storms Past ₹300 Crore in Just 10 Days, Second Sunday Seals Its Box Office Supremacy

Border 2 continues to assert its dominance at the box office, delivering a powerful second-weekend performance and proving its staying power beyond a strong opening run. The patriotic action drama witnessed a major surge on Day 10, its second Sunday, collecting an impressive ₹24.22 crore NBOC. With this, the film has officially crossed the ₹300 crore mark in just ten days of theatrical release.

The Anurag Singh directorial now stands at a formidable total net box office collection of ₹301.89 crore NBOC, underlining its consistent performance and strong audience pull across both mass circuits and urban centres. The robust second Sunday numbers reaffirm that Border 2 is not just front-loaded but has struck a deep emotional chord with moviegoers.

After wrapping up a stellar first week with collections of ₹244.97 crore NBOC, the film showed remarkable stability during its second week. On Day 8, it earned ₹12.53 crore, followed by a solid jump on Day 9 with ₹20.17 crore. The sharp rise on Day 10 highlights growing footfalls, especially during the weekend, driven by favourable word of mouth and repeat audiences.

Trade analysts point out that the film’s patriotic theme, high emotional quotient, and large-scale execution are playing a key role in sustaining audience interest. The strong Sunday surge suggests that Border 2 is well-positioned to enjoy another healthy week at the box office, with momentum clearly on its side.

The film’s performance is particularly noteworthy given the competitive release landscape, making its ₹300 crore-plus milestone all the more significant. With consistent collections and no major drop-offs so far, Border 2 has emerged as one of the most resilient and successful theatrical performers of the season.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, Border 2 boasts a formidable production team led by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film builds on the legacy of the iconic Border, delivering a grand cinematic spectacle rooted in patriotism, bravery, and sacrifice.

As the film continues its successful theatrical run, Border 2 stands tall as a monumental saga of courage and national pride, drawing audiences to cinemas in large numbers and showing no signs of slowing down.

Box Office Breakdown (NBOC)

Week 1: ₹244.97 CR

Day 8: ₹12.53 CR

Day 9: ₹20.17 CR

Day 10: ₹24.22 CR

Total: ₹301.89 CR