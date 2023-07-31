scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodBox Office

'Oppenheimer', running on far fewer screens, leads 'Rocky Aur Rani' in box-office race

It is perhaps for the first time that a Hollywood film, which doesn't belong to any superhero fantasy action universe

By Agency News Desk
'Oppenheimer', running on far fewer screens, leads 'Rocky Aur Rani' in box-office race
'Oppenheimer', running on far fewer screens, leads 'Rocky Aur Rani' in box-office race

It is perhaps for the first time that a Hollywood film, which doesn’t belong to any superhero fantasy action universe, has made more money than a much-hyped Bollywood multi-starrer helmed by none other than Karan Johar, seven years after he last occupied the director’s chair.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, which is about the Manhattan Project and the moral dilemma of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist leading America’s quest to develop the atom bomb, made more money in its first three days than the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Surprised? With neither the evocative music of ‘Rocky Aur Rani’, nor a parade of chiffon saris evoking the magic of Yash Chopra (and stellar performances by veterans Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra), ‘Oppenheimer’, despite its gritty narrative on a theme Indian audiences were not expected to warm up to, made Rs 13.5 crore (Friday), Rs 16.5 crore (Saturday) and Rs 17.25 crore (Sunday) in its debut weekend, thus making a net collection of Rs 47.25 crore, according to the trade website Bollymoviereviewz.com.

Now, these are figures from the production house,but ‘Oppenheimer’ being an international title, its collection figures are scrutinised by credibleglobal agencies,so they can be considered to be fairly close to reality.

India, in fact, has turned out to be the biggest international market for ‘Oppenheimer’ after the UK with the Nolan epic’s net earnings (that is, gross collections minus taxes) touching Rs 91.05 crore after 10 days.

‘Oppenheimer’, incidentally, is running on 1,200 screens pan-India, compared with 3,200 in the case of ‘Rocky Aur Rani’. Yet its opening-day collection ranks seventh among all-time bestHollywood first-day earnings in India (the topper continues to be the 2019 superhero drama, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which made Rs 53.1 crore).

In the case of ‘Rocky Aur Rani’, two sets of figures are available, those of the producer being much higher than the ones shared by the film trade.

The trade figures for ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ are Rs 9.5 crore (Friday), Rs 14.5 crore (Saturday) and Rs 15 crore (Sunday), which adds up to Rs 39 crore (compare this with the 47.25 crore netted by ‘Oppenheimer’ in its first three days).

Now, the producer’s figures are: Rs 11.1 crore (Friday), Rs 16.05 crore (Saturday) and Rs 18.75 crore (Sunday), or a total collection of Rs 45.81 crore, which is also lower than the numbers for ‘Oppenheimer’.

On the first three days of ‘Rocky Aur Rani’, which were Days 8, 9 and 10 for ‘Oppenheimer’, audience interest in the biopic had in no way flagged, and it made Rs4.65 croreon its second Friday, Rs 7.25 crore (second Saturday) and Rs 7.5 crore (second Sunday).

Clearly, even as ‘Oppenheimer’ seems headed for the Rs 100-crore club, it is evident that the audience has spoken with its wallet.

Karan Johar’s song-and-dance-laden story about a rambunctious West Delhi Punjabi boy and a Bengali sophisticate has lost out to the Gita-spouting, morally conflicted atomic physicist.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fifa Women's World Cup: Australia, Nigeria progress as Canada knocked out
Next article
Bumrah to make comeback as India’s captain for T20I series against Ireland, Prasidh also returns (ld)
This May Also Interest You
News

Paul Reubens, best known for his role as Pee Wee Herman, dies aged 70

News

SRK lip-synced first time in three languages for 'Jawan' song

Health & Lifestyle

Fit-tech startup beatXP set to raise $50 mn, say sources

Technology

Lenovo launches new gaming laptop series 'LOQ' in India

News

Sushmita Sen, Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a 'common' factor, reveal 'Taali' creators

Technology

Lenovo working on Windows PC gaming handheld 'Legion Go': Report

Sports

If Stokesy messages me again, I'm going to delete it: Moeen confirms Test retirement after England draw Ashes 2023

News

Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'

Technology

PayU sells its GPO biz to Rapyd for $610 mn, sets eyes on India

Sports

Cummins rues 'missed opportunities' after 2-2 draw but proud of retaining the Ashes

News

Neha Joshi met her BFF during house hunting in Mumbai

Technology

Dell expands AI offerings to boost Generative AI initiatives globally

News

Carmen Electra fine despite looking exasperated while crying in public

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: We need to control tempo of the game, says India vice-captain Hardik as team reaches Chennai

Technology

IIT Guwahati's low-cost, 3D printed device to help rapid diagnosis of UTI

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast suing ghost kitchen partner over 'inedible' MrBeast burgers

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says ‘breaking an 11-year relationship felt like death’

News

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed feels ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ introduced him in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US