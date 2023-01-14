scorecardresearch
FARZI Dialogues: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon’s powerful dialogues will blow your mind

Check out FARZI dialogues starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna

By Pooja Tiwari
The Farzi trailer is out. All that we were waiting to see was Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna in the Farzi trailer.

After a lot of waiting, we finally have it! The trailer starts with Shahid’s powerful one-liners that soon take the shape of relatable dialogues and circumstances.

Vijay Sethupathi is the badass cop while Shahid turns out to be the asli farzi, at least, that’s what appears from the trailer. Kay Kay Menon and Rashii Khanna’s presence are sparely spread across the promo.

Check out FARZI dialogues below:

Shahid Kapoor: Paiso se khusiyaa nahi kharid sakte ye dilouage sirf wo log marate hai jinke pass paise hote nahi
Shahid Kapoor: Saala mujhe itana paisa kamana hai ki mujhe uski izzat hi nahi karni padi
Shahid Kapoor: Ye ameer log ne system banaya hai jisme zindagi bhar garib udhar chukayega aur ameer byaaz khayega
Shahid Kapoor: Hum log middle class nahi hai hum log middle finger class hai
Shahid Kapoor: Her artist ka apna ek style hota hai lekin mai sab mein expert hu sabki copy bana sakta hu
Kay Kay: Jab tak niche aag nahi lagti na tab tak insaan rocket nahi banta hai
Zakir Hussain: Ab ki galti hui to unit band kar dunga aur tujhe nishkashit
Vijay Sethupathi: What is nishkashit sir? termination!
Zakir Hussain: Minister ko translator bana ke rakha hai B****D
