Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for silver hood Cannes 2023 outfit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always makes headlines with her Cannes looks, and this year was no different. The diva walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet on May 18 in a sparkling silver gown from the label Sophie Couture.

What caught everyone’s attention was her structured giant hood which covered her head. Soon enough, netizens started trolling her. Meanwhile, many of her fans liked her look and complimented her with sweet words.

For her first red carpet appearance at Cannes 2023, Aishwarya Rai wore a silver gown with a sparkling hooded gown. Her floor-sweeping gown was adorned with thousands of dainty aluminum paillettes and crystals.

There was also an oversized black bow detail cinched on her waist. The diva rounded off her look with bold red lips and sleek open tresses.

Many fan pages dedicated to Aishwarya Rai shared her Cannes look on Instagram. Netizens took to the comments section of those posts to troll the actress for her looks. Someone wrote, “Chicken shorma lag rahi hai aluminium foil me (sic).” Another commented, “Steel ki chaadar ka ghoonghat kyun daala hai. I just didn’t understand”