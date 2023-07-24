scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving at dawn for the promotions of their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater

All from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt were spotted at the departure gate of Mumbai airport early Monday. While Deepika left to resume work on one of her upcoming films in the wee hours, Ranveer and Alia were spotted leaving at dawn for the promotions of their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In one video showed Deepika Padukone arriving at the airport in a grey and blue sweater, blue straight denims and sneakers. She smiled wide for the cameras before going inside and removed her sunglasses at the gate.

Deepika is currently working on two much-anticipated projects: Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Kalki 2898 AD, with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Both the films will release next year.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari enjoying a movie date; Have Lovebirds gotten the green signal from their parents
Next article
Vivek Angihotri delighted on Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' filling cinema halls in Kashmir
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to hold special screening as tribute to Milkha Singh

News

Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’

Sports

They will regret the fact that they declared at Edgbaston: Ponting pinpoints tactical failure that lost England the Ashes

News

Vivek Angihotri delighted on Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' filling cinema halls in Kashmir

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari enjoying a movie date; Have Lovebirds gotten the green signal from their parents

News

Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil unite for ‘Barkha’

News

Suvinder Vicky opens up on exploring depts of love as Balbir in 'Kohrra'

News

Monsoon track 'Barkha' has strong influences of Bengali folk music

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

News

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC

News

Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

News

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

News

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out

News

Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

Technology

People with low HIV levels have ‘almost zero’ risk of transmitting virus

Sports

I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to bowl a lot of overs on Day 5: Aakash Chopra

News

Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

Sports

Australia were on their knees but they deserve to retain the Ashes, says David Lloyd

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US