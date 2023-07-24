Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater

All from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt were spotted at the departure gate of Mumbai airport early Monday. While Deepika left to resume work on one of her upcoming films in the wee hours, Ranveer and Alia were spotted leaving at dawn for the promotions of their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In one video showed Deepika Padukone arriving at the airport in a grey and blue sweater, blue straight denims and sneakers. She smiled wide for the cameras before going inside and removed her sunglasses at the gate.

Deepika is currently working on two much-anticipated projects: Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Kalki 2898 AD, with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Both the films will release next year.