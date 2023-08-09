scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates 'one week' of being Koa Phoenix Dolan's 'mama'

Ileana D'Cruz is loving being a mother and her latest post on social media is proof as she has shared a glimpse with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan celebrating "one week"

By Agency News Desk
Ileana D'Cruz celebrates 'one week' of being Koa Phoenix Dolan's 'mama'
Ileana D'Cruz celebrates 'one week' of being Koa Phoenix Dolan's 'mama'

Actress Ileana D’Cruz is loving being a mother and her latest post on social media is proof as she has shared a glimpse with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan celebrating “one week” of being his “mama”. Ileana took to Instagram, where she posted a black and white picture with her son. In the image, Koa’s seen holding on to Ileana’s finger as she holds his hand.

She captioned the image: “1 week of being your Mama.”

Koa was born on August 1. His name means valiant and warrior.

Earlier this week, Ileana took to Instagram to announce her son’s birth. The announcement read: ”Introducing Koa Phoenix Dola. Born on August 1, 2023. No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”

It was in April, when Ileana announced her pregnancy and posted photographs of her partner recently on social media.

Ileana has been very secretive about her personal life but finally revealed her mystery man on social media.

On the acting front, Ileana was seen in rapper Badshah’s music video ‘Sab Gazab’. On the film front she was in ‘The Big Bull’, starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next be seen in ‘Unfair and Lovely’ with Randeep Hooda.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Romanch Mehta on 'Baghin': My character is a mix of positive, negative shades
Next article
Walking 3,967 steps a day may cut death risk from any cause: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Company sacks employee after using keystroke tech to monitor her WFH output

News

Karan Kundrra pranks Tejasswi Prakash, proposes a fun date night

News

132nd Durand Cup theme song released

News

Amit Sadh's 'Ghuspaith Between Borders' selected for Rhode Island International Film Fest

News

Travis Scott breaks all records as his album 'Utopia' trends No.1 on Billboard 200

News

Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre's son Daniel Sancho Bronchalo charged with murder

Technology

WhatsApp working on passkey support for Android beta

Sports

I agree with Pragyan Ojha on expediting Tilak Varma for No. 4 position in ODI: Aakash Chopra

Health & Lifestyle

Walking 3,967 steps a day may cut death risk from any cause: Study

News

Romanch Mehta on 'Baghin': My character is a mix of positive, negative shades

Technology

Google launches new AI-enabled browser-based development environment 'Project IDX'

Technology

Indian startups might see funding spring in 6-12 months: Report

Sports

New Zealand takes it slow with Williamson's comeback, but leaves World Cup door ajar

Technology

Zoom rival BlueJeans to shut down in post-pandemic world

News

Abhimanyu Singh to perform action sequence in Jr NTR's 'Devara'

Technology

Top tech firms seek Nov 1 laptop import restriction deadline extended by a year

Sports

Corinthians reach Copa Sudamericana last eight

News

Cardi B's thrown microphone sold for a whopping $100K

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US