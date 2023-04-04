scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn ‘mini me’ in hilarious picture string from NMACC event

Bollywood star Kajol has shared a string of photographs featuring her daughter Nysa Devgn and her before attending the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and even gave a glimpse of the behind-the-scene moment from the photoshoot.

By News Bureau
Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn 'mini me' in hilarious picture string from NMACC event
Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn 'mini me' in hilarious picture string from NMACC event

Bollywood star Kajol has shared a string of photographs featuring her daughter Nysa Devgn and her before attending the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and even gave a glimpse of the behind-the-scene moment from the photoshoot.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures. The first few images feature Nysa looking gorgeous in a silver outfit she wore for the launch. Then comes the actress, who poses with her and the two in the last image are seen laughing.

“Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human,” she wrote as the caption.

The NMACC launch was a star-studded affair, where the who’s who of the showbiz world were seen attending it.

The names include Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

Previous article
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Yentamma Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde
Next article
Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba Azad’s heels, picture takes over the internet
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to feature 1.47-inch screen: Report

Sports

Camoranesi in line for Juarez coaching job

Technology

ONDC to foster hyperlocal ecommerce business model in India: Nandan Nilekani

Health & Lifestyle

1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility: WHO

News

Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare as he makes public plea

Technology

Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car in New York

Health & Lifestyle

TN: Cancer patient, who tested positive for Covid-19, dies

Technology

Samsung, MeitY to skill Indian youth in building real-life innovations

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC advocate resigns from Kalakshetra Foundation complaints committee

Health & Lifestyle

UP BJP leader's car blocks ambulance, patient dies

News

Samantha Prabhu denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours

News

Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythological shows

Technology

FIFA launches new mobile game called 'AI League'

Technology

Google quietly limits file creation in Drive

News

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over 1 mn footfalls in 164 days in Japan

Sports

Magnus Carlsen loses on first day of Chessable Masters

Technology

US jury orders Tesla to pay $3.5 mn to worker over racial abuse

News

Riya Sharma recalls her phase of no work and slipping into depression

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US