Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in white salwar kameez, Netizens trolled her and says “She looks too old for her age”

Bollywood favorite poo Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been in news for her no-makeup selfies, workout videos, and her two little babies Jeh and Taimur. She was recently captured by paparazzi outside her residence in Mumbai. The actress was seen in ethnic wear as she rocked a white-colored salwar kameez along with a pair of sunglasses.

As soon as her photo surfaced on the internet, Kareena started getting trolled for a wide variety of reasons. The trolls age-shamed her, while some trolls were about her not being invited to Sid – Kiara’s wedding.

One user wrote ” She looks too old for her age” while the other commented ” Isko nahi bulaya sid Kiara ki wedding mai?”.

Another netizen wrote ” isko kya hogaya hai she looks so old.”