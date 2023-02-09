scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in white salwar kameez, Netizens trolled her and says “She looks too old for her age”

Kareena Kapoor was seen in ethnic wear as she rocked a white-colored salwar kameez along with a pair of sunglasses. 

By Pooja Tiwari
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in white salwar kameez
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in white salwar kameez

Bollywood favorite poo Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been in news for her no-makeup selfies, workout videos, and her two little babies Jeh and Taimur. She was recently captured by paparazzi outside her residence in Mumbai. The actress was seen in ethnic wear as she rocked a white-colored salwar kameez along with a pair of sunglasses. 

As soon as her photo surfaced on the internet, Kareena started getting trolled for a wide variety of reasons. The trolls age-shamed her, while some trolls were about her not being invited to Sid – Kiara’s wedding.

One user wrote ” She looks too old for her age” while the other commented ” Isko nahi bulaya sid Kiara ki wedding mai?”.

Another netizen wrote ” isko kya hogaya hai she looks so old.”

Previous article
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary watches her journey video; BB praises her
Next article
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in red, walk out airport holding hands
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US