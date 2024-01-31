scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘queen of hearts’ Amrita Arora on 43rd b’day

Kareena Kapoor has showered love on her "forever" best friend Amrita Arora, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday, calling her the "queen of hearts."

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has showered love on her “forever” best friend Amrita Arora, as the latter is celebrating her 43rd birthday. She called her the “queen of hearts.” Taking to the social media, Kareena dropped a Reel, wherein there are unseen glimpses of their bond.

The video features Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, Amrita’s sister Malaika Arora, and Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

There are many throwback candid pictures of the duo.

The post is captioned: “Happy birthday to the queen of our hearts … I love you my amolas. Forever and ever and ever … And happily ever after… Beboo and AMU @amuaroraofficial.”

Amrita commented on the post: “I love youuuu.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Jaane Jaan’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. She next has ‘The Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’ in her kitty.

Amrita had a guest appearance on the ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’.

